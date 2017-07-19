Woman attacked by grandson in Brusly

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A 75-year-old woman was attacked and held hostage in her own home on Live Oak Drive in Brusly by her grandson after she refused to give him the keys to her car on July 10, Brusly Police reported.

Brusly Police Chief Jonathan Lefeaux described the incident as “One of the most troubling I have witnessed in my career.”

The grandson, Trey Ramey, was arrested by the Brusly Police Department the following day, July 11, after his grandmother escaped.

He was charged with: simple battery of persons with infirmities, aggravated assault, false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon (a felony), resisting an officer, second-degree battery (also a felony), possession of schedule III controlled dangerous substances (another felony) and simple criminal damage to property.

“The lady is 75 years old. She doesn’t have anything, but everything she has she gives to that boy,” Lefeaux said. “The lady raised that boy. That was the only person that boy had left.”

The victim was a “wonderful, caring, loving” woman sacrificed everything to support Ramey, Lefeaux said.

According to an affidavit from the police department, Ramey began the attack at his grandmother’s residence by shoving her to the ground. He then picked her up and threw her on the bed, which hit the left side of her rib cage, causing her “extreme physical pain and difficulty breathing.”

Ramey was also accused of breaking his grandmother’s cell phone to prevent her from calling authorities. He then locked her in a bathroom for four hours where he pinned her to a wall and choked her using a towel, as to not leave marks on her neck, Lefeaux said.

Ramey put a child’s mattress in the bathroom and slid peanut butter under the door for her, Lefeaux said.

“It’s just like something you’d see in a movie, not in a town here,” he said.

Ramey later grabbed a knife and threatened his grandmother’s life and his own life if she attempted to contact police.

After Ramey fell asleep, the victim was able to escape the bathroom and left the residence to go straight to her doctor. When he woke up, Ramey went to Travis Clouatre’s residence, also in Brusly, the affidavit said.

Ramey locked himself in a room at Clouatre’s residence, climbed into the attic and refused verbal commands from police officers to come down.

When officers entered the room he was in, they found hypodermic needles, a bent spoon, a metal pipe stuffed with a Brillo Pad, which is commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

Police also discovered a white pill identified as Buprenorphine hydrochloride and naloxone hydrochloride, which are used for opioid dependence, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Clouatre was also arrested on drug charges, according to a separate affidavit from the Brusly Police Department.

Ramey was unstable to begin with, but was made worse by his drug use, Lefeaux said.

Ramey was wanted by the Port Allen Police last year for severely beating his girlfriend, an attack which Lefeaux described as especially brutal.

Police described Ramey as having a background in mixed martial arts, a full contact combat sport.

“I truly cannot understand how anyone could show such a depraved indifference to human life,” Lefeaux said of the incident. “This man must be punished to the full extent of the law.”