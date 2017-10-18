A woman’s place in the House

Panel on female leadership encourages more women to run for office

Breanna Smith

The Louisiana House of Representatives floor has two restrooms, one for men and one that is unisex. When the Capitol was built there were no women in the House, which meant no reason for a women’s restroom.

Now, with 15 percent of the seats on the House floor occupied by women, progress has been made, but equality in representation has yet to be achieved.

Politics tends to be a money-influenced and male-dominated culture said Rep. Julie Stokes, of Jefferson Parish.

Stokes recently hosted a panel discussion at LSU, She Persisted: Women at the Ballot Box and on the Campaign Trail.

The United States lags behind in the number of women in its pipeline to run for office, which leaves a more shallow pool of candidates, said panelist Tiffany Barnes an associate professor of political science at the University of Kentucky. Other panelists were professors from LSU, Purdue and Tulane.

Two out of nine seats on the West Baton Rouge Parish Council are occupied by women and two of the 10 seats on the School Board belong to women. Brusly Town Council, Addis Town Council and Port Allen City Council each have just one councilwoman.

Rhonda Kelley, influenced by her father, who was a “alderman” for 18 years, became the first woman to serve as an Addis town council member when she was elected five years ago. She began her career as an elected official as constable and served in that position for 10 years.

Her dad, Gefner Leblanc, always encouraged her to run for Town Council, but it wasn’t until after he passed in April of 2013 that she ran. One day soon after he passed she turned the television on to a news flash that a constable had been fatally shot while serving eviction papers.

“I said okay daddy, I got you,” Kelley said. “So I ran.”

She has always felt the call to help and be the voice of the people, she said.

Like Kelley, Parish Councilwoman Charlene Gordon also sought a position in leadership to better her community.

“Once I learned about it, I felt that I could be a leader to make things happen in the community,” Gordon said.

Women in general are more socialized to focus on community, while men tend to focus on a bottom line, panelist Barnes said.

It can be harder for a woman to assert her opinion in some instances, Kelley said. Sometimes her peers on the Town Council are skeptical at first, but they usually come around and see things from her side, she said.

Councilwoman Gordon said all of the council members are treated equally, but men and women tend to bring different solutions to the table.

“They get the job done, we just get it done in a different way,” Gordon said with a laugh.

West Baton Rouge Parish has some of the best women in leadership that act as phenomenal mentors, Director of the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Jamie Hanks said.

“When I look around the room at my counterparts in economic development partnership meetings, there are just as many women as men in this once male-dominated field,” Hanks said.

Women are generally more hesitant to run for political office and leadership positions than men for several reasons, panelists said. Women are more likely to be deterred by losing than men, even though most candidates lose their first time running, panelist and associate professor of political science at Tulane University Mirya Holma said.

“It’s okay to do it afraid,” Stokes said.

Panelists were hopeful that the current political environment will serve as a catalyst for more women to enter into political leadership and elected positions.

Many Americans are rethinking what it means to be a qualified candidate and what it looks like to be a representative, Barnes said. Kelley and Gordon gave the same advice for women seeking political leadership positions: Get involved in your local community.

“Get to know your town and your people then go,” Kelley said.

The outdated absence of a women’s only bathroom on the House floor serves as a reminder that when someone is out of sight, their needs tend to fall out of mind.

“It won’t get done unless you get involved,” Kelley said.