Work release inmate attacks girlfriend

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a work release inmate last Thursday, June 29, after he left his designated job site and attacked a woman he was dating.

Darrell Lawrence, of New Orleans, was under the suspicion that his girlfriend, a Plaquemine woman, was seeing another man, according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesman Col. Richie Johnson.

The two met after she submitted a visitation application last year, Johnson said.

Lawrence left his job site with one of his managers and travelled to her home where he attacked her.

“He thought he was going to catch her with another man,” Johnson said.

Now, the WBRSO is seeking charges for principle to simple escape against Lawrence’s manager..

“If they follow protocol, bad things wouldn’t happen,” Johnson said.

Work release inmates are required to work in designated areas at their job sites, located throughout the capital area. Inmates who walk off site, even accidentally, or who take too long in the bathroom, for instance, are considered as potential “escapees.”

In many cases, the inmates intend to return to the work release facility, Johnson said.

The recent incident marks the fifth case of a work release inmate escape in 2017.

Lawrence came to the West Baton Rouge Work Release Facility in 2015 after a drug conviction, Johnson said. Lawrence was supposed to be released in November, “which won’t happen,” Johnson said.