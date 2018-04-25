Work-release inmate stole van to escape

Staff Report

A work-release inmate at the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison escaped from a job site and was arrested in St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, April 18.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended 39-year-old Jeremy Blackburn Wednesday afternoon.

The WBRSO searched the business where Blackburn worked after noticing he was missing when transportation arrived. When he was not located at the business, the Department of Corrections was notified and Blackburn was entered into the National Crime Center Information System (NCIC) database.

A van from the business and Blackburn were located and St. Mary Parish deputies initiated a stop. Blackburn failed to pull over, lost control of the vehicle, and drove into a ditch on Duhon Bypass Road.

Blackburn was serving time for simple robbery, according to WBRSO. He was transported back to WBR and charged with the theft of the van and simple escape. Blackburn is the first work-release inmate to escape by leaving the job site this year.