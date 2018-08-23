Working on the railroad

Jaci Pinell

Union Pacific Railroad officials held a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 15 to hear the concerns of Addis residents regarding an upcoming project. Union Pacific plans to place lights and gates at Peter Messina Road, Main Street, Myhand Street and either lights and gates or closure at Foret Street.

“The approvals are in place, the money is out there and DOTD is ready to initiate the project,” Todd Harris, the manager of southern states’ industry and public projects for the Union Pacific Railroad, said.

The Road and Rail Transport Commission (RATC) requires written approval from the town to confirm liability or the town could choose to decline the project based off of engineering judgment. Addis approved with hesitation.

Estimated safety upgrades through the town will cost about $1.37 million. DOTD has agreed to pay for 30 percent of the expenses. Multiple tracks and the speed of the main line alone trigger the need for lights and gates.

Mayor David Toups said that he would love to put lights and crossing arms signals on railroad crossings in Addis for safety aspects and because the town will always have railroads around.

Factors are going into redundancy, such as dual controls, particularly on Main Street, battery backups and measurements in place for hurricane weather.

“I agree that Main Street should be one [upgraded],” Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.

“Gate down technology,” the latest technology based off of speed and timing of the train that senses when the train stops, would raise the gates after seconds, helping alleviate traffic and unnecessary down crossings.

However, Harris explained that a few installations are problematic. A crossing in the proximity of Ray Rivet Street where a protected gate would be placed would have a curve extending in the middle of the road. On the other side, a driveway would be pinched off making it difficult for folks to get in there because there’s a power bulb where the gates are going to be.

DOTD and Union Pacific discussed closing off the area instead of gating it. If Addis chooses to close Foret, a portion of Union Pacific’s 30 percent could be used to help facilitate an alternate route in the back side of town or towards other improvements for $400,000.

The best use of the $400,00 would be to build an escape route through a canefield strictly for emergency use only and use advanced warning signs to communicate information about the tracks, Councilmember Tate Acosta said.

Quiet zones must meet a few requirements that the town does not meet fully, but according to Harris, this project would “get the town a step closer” to qualifying for a quiet zone without town investment.

Some residents approved for safety and others for growth, but some believed that the crossings would hinder traffic further.

“No engineer in this profession can not recommend gates,” DOTD Railway-Highway Crossings Engineer William Shrewsberry said.

Chief of Police Richard “Ricky” Anderson was concerned about activation failure having witnessed crossing accidents.

“In today’s world it is safer to fully develop crossings than to have a lower number of crossings,” Harris said. “Historically, you had a lot of crossing, but those days are past. You don’t need that density of crossings anymore, it’s just not safe.”

Union Pacific officials urged residents to call 1-800-848-8715 to report stalled trains or other problems.