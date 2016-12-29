Wrestlers go 5/8 at Beast on the Beach tourney

The Panthers won five of eight meet duals in a solid showing in the annual pre-Christmas trip to Fort Walton Beach for the Beast on the Beach tournament.Here’s a look at the winners from the event.

BHS 70, Milton 12 –

Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Richard Hunter, Devin Eschette, Brandon Young, Kaden Gillikin, Shane Dearman, Javen Thompson, Hunter Richey , Matthew Anderson, Ethan Cascio and Hunter Dix.

Pace 39, BHS 27 –

Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Richard Hunter, Brandon Young, Shane Dearman and Ethan Cascio.

BHS 72, Rutherford 12 -Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Richard Hunter, Devin Eschette, Brandon Young, Kaden Gillikin, Shane Dearman, Javen Thompson Calep Balcuns, Matthew Anderson, Ethan Cascio and Hunter Dix.

BHS 61, Ft. Walton 18 – Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Richard Hunter, Devin Eschette, Brandon Young, Kaden Gillikin, Shane Dearman, Hunter Richey, Calep Balcuns, Matthew Anderson and Hunter Dix.

BHS 54, S. Walton 18 – Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Richard Hunter, Devin Eschette, Brandon Young, Kaden Gillikin, Shane Dearman and Calep Balcuns.

Niceville 42, BHS 36 –

Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile ,Richard Hunter, Brandon Young, Hunter Richey, Calep Balcuns and Ethan Cascio.

BHS 49, Auburn 30 –

Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Richard Hunter, Brandon Young, Shane Dearman, Hunter Richey, Calep Balcuns, Ethan Cascio and Matthew Anderson.

BHS 52, Choctawhatchee 27 –

Austin Franklin, Owen Mabile, Devin Eschette, Richard Hunter, Brandon Young, Kaden Gillikin, Shane Dearman, Hunter Richey and Ethan Cascio.