WSJ’s top online stories for 2016

As 2016 comes to a close, take a look back on an eventful year with some of the newspaper’s popular web stories:

WBRSO: Two Detained for Questioning After

Baton Rouge Police Officer Shooting

Two men were seen entering Walmart in black and camouflage clothing after the fatal shooting of three Baton Rouge police officers on July 17. The men were questioned and released after it was determined they were no longer suspects. The shooter, Gavin Long, of Kansas City, was killed by police that day.

A Little Love Goes a Long Way

“They had a lot of people doubting me, saying I was going to be in jail, dead and all kinds of stuff, but I had to prove them wrong,” Port Allen High graduate Aquwendis Nelson said. After losing his mother in a fatal car crash just hours before his birthday, Nelson worked hard to fulfil his mother’s dream for him to graduate high school. Nelson plans to attend Baton Rouge Community College for welding, after that he wants to return to school for music law.

Saucier’s Host Sixth Annual Ava & Jacob Saucier Benefit

On Aug, 6, 2010 tragedy struck the Saucier family when Ava, 4, and Jacob, 6, passed away in a house fire in Pierre Part. To honor their memory, parents Kristen and Blake established the Ava and Jacob Saucier Memorial Scholarship Fund to benefit families who want to put their children through school at Holy Family. Each year the Saucier’s host a jambalaya cook off and silent auction at Holy Family to raise funds. To date, the fund has raised $160,000 and assisted 81 families.

New Intracoastal Bridge Set for 2020

Plans to build a new Intracoastal Canal bridge were proposed by The Department of Development and Transportation (DOTD). The Department deemed rehabilitation or repair of the bridge neither feasible nor cost effective. The new bridge will be built in stages and the old bridge will still be functioning while the southbound lane is constructed.

Peace Love and Fitness

Brusly High School Girls’ Basketball coach Shaeeta Williams is whipping West Baton Rouge into shape with every one-hour bootcamp she hosts. The Brusly gym is transformed into a boot camp for about 250 people each week according to Williams. “It’s just been fun seeing people buy into it and believe their health,” she said.

Buzz Kill: WBRSO Nab 22 in Annual Drug Roundup

Operation 4:20, an undercover mission of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, nabbed more than a dozen people wanted for drug charges in a large scale bust on Wednesday, April 20. Police discovered even quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, but a decrease in prescription pills. Policing drugs and drug dealers in the parish is a constant job, according to WBRSO spokesperson Col. Richie Johnson.

LSU’s Thyme Bomb: A Tiger from Brusly

Akiya Thymes took the talents she developed on the Brusly Lady Panthers softball team to the next level, the LSU Lady Tigers softball team. The Lady Tigers went 45-15 overall and 13-11 in SEC play, sending them to the SEC Championship. Thymes said that she will do whatever the team needs her to do, and looks forward to whatever next year has in store.

West Baton Rouge First Responders Honor a Lifetime of Service

Dozens of firefighters, police officers and emergency response personnel from West Baton Rouge convened to honor longtime first responder Kenneth “Ken” Doucet, who passed on April 26, 2016. Doucet served as a police reservist for the city of Port Allen, Captain with the Port Allen Volunteer Fire Department for more than 32 years and was the first certified EMT in West Baton Rouge.

Tangipahoa Man Flees Police in Sugarcane Field After Shooting in Lobdell

A shooting at the Wildfire Casino on Lobdell Highway on Nov. 25 put one in the hospital and two in jail. Joseph Foy, 27, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after police found him hiding in a sugarcane field according to West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Glenn Henagan. The manhunt ended at about 8:30 p.m. that night after the shooting was called in at 5:53 p.m. Henegan said.

Court St. Burglar Caught

More than $1,400 worth of liquor was stolen from Court Street Cafe on Monday, August 29 by a man wearing a t-shirt over his face. Police were able to get a positive identification from the tattoos he forgot to cover up and Albert Collins, of Avenue B in Port Allen was arrested in connection with the robbery.