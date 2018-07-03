Yes Queen!

Brusly freshman breaking boundaries

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Brusly High School freshman Aliza Luna-Pena claimed two titles against national and international competition in Orlando, Florida last week. Pure Internationals named Luna-Pena International Inspirational Queen and Peoples Choice Queen at the 2018 International Queen pageant.

Luna-Pena represented Louisiana and Mid-South Texas in the pageant, as well as the Autistic community. Her platform is autism, sexual assault, and disability awareness. Now that she has claimed the crown, she will begin working in community service with various local agencies for her platform and make appearances at events and festivals.

The platform also gives her an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the Aliza Foundation. Aliza and her mother Audra Luna began the Aliza Foundation to provide toys for children during the Christmas season.

Along with two sparkling crowns made of Schwarzkopf Austrian crystal, Luna-Pena won a $10,000 scholarship. The mainstream pageant organization scouted Luna-Pena after she participated in the Miss Magnificent pageant system for three years.