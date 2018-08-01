YMCA offers before and after school care

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A new school year is filled with potential—a chance to start new routines and habits, build new friendships and discover new possibilities and interests. It’s an exciting time for many kids, however—at the end of the school day, 1 in 5 children do not have someone to care for them after school, according to Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness organization. As families are transitioning from summer to fall, the Dow Westside YMCA is offering programs to school-aged children throughout Addis to keep youth active, busy and engaged during out-of-school time. Through a well-rounded approach to youth development, the Y’s program offers activities in a caring and safe environment during the critical hours before and after-school. Whether through sports, mentorship, or academic support, the Y nurtures the potential of youth throughout the school year. The Dow Westside YMCA Before & After-School Program is available to students from West Baton Rouge, Iberville Parish, Brusly Elementary, Brusly Middle, Lukeville Elementary, and Brusly High School.

“Over 11 million children are unsupervised between 3pm and 6pm, an essential time to help increase children’s success in school,” said Kristen Hogan, Marketing Director, YMCA of the Capital Area. “Afterschool at the Y is an opportunity for families to ensure their kids are receiving additional support, continued learning and a chance to participate in meaningful activities that can inspire children’s motivations and help them reach their potential.”

The Y is a leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, supporting their social-emotional, cognitive and physical development as they grow. In the Y’s before and after-school program youth receive help with homework and tutoring and can also explore activities such as arts, music, literacy etc. Financial assistance is available to those in need, to ensure every child and teen has the opportunity to learn and grow at the Y.

For more information about the YMCA’s before and after-school program, please contact Billi Romero, Program Coordinator, at bromero@ymcabr.org or visit ymcabr.org/childcare.