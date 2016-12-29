Young Brusly golfer nails a hole-in-one in Plaquemine

Photo courtesy of Michelle LeMoine

Brody Slayton, from Brusly, was participating in The Island Junior Club Championship on Nov. 22, when he made a hole-in-one. The shot was made on hole three at The Island Golf Course in Plaquemine on day two of the championship. Slayton used his 6-iron for the 75-yards shot.

Brody had a hard time staying in the game after making the hole in one, but he was able to regain focus and place second in the tournament. The younger age group Island Club Championship winners were Drew Daigle, first place, Brody Slayton, second, and Izzy Lobue, third. Slayton is pictured with his coach Chris Burkstaller.