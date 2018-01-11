Young Panthers place fifth at home invitational

Staff Report

The Brusly wrestling team finished fifth in its invitational tournament, while Basile won the championship in the annual event.

The Panthers notched 122 points in a team consisting predominately of freshmen and sophomores. More than 20 schools competed in the meet.

It’s the sign of a program that is rebuilding after several years with experience-laden rosters, but head coach Jimmy Bible was happy with the showing.

“To finish with more than one hundred points and fifth place with the young team we have is pretty good,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but not much time left in the season, so the time to do it is now.”

Basile racked 171 points to take the top spot, nudging out Ouachita Christian (160), DeLaSalle (140) and St. Louis Catholic of Lake Charles (136.5).

Brusly sent three grapplers to the championship, but came up short in all three bouts. Calep Balcuns (21-4) fell short to Jacob Routon of Church Point in the 132-lb. bracket.

Senior Hunter Richey (16-4) came up short by pinfall against Cole Ringle of Ouachita Christian in the 152-lb. division, while Brandon Young (23-5) lost by pinfall to Isaac Cortez in the 195-lb. division.

Young came up short after a stinger from a recent shoulder injury.

Brusly was the 2017 Division III state runner-up, but came into this season with only three seniors and a large crop of sophomore freshmen on the team roster.

“We’ve been nursing injuries all years long, but that’s not an excuse for anything,” Brusly coach Jimmy Bible said. “We don’t have much time left.

“We’re feeling the growing pains right now because instead of having seniors working out with freshmen, it’s freshmen and freshmen,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of go-getters on this team.”

The Panthers travel to Lamar Dixon Expo Center for the Louisiana Classic on Saturday.