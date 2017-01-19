Young Panthers win basketball tourney

Joelle Wright

The Brusly High boys basketball team has had a tough go of it lately by losing their past two games at the buzzer, but by the looks of it, head coach Kirby Loupe has a lot to look forward from his freshman team.

Last Saturday, Jan. 14, the freshmen hosted a tournament at Brusly High School, keeping the championship trophy in Brusly.

The Brusly freshmen welcomed nine teams to the Brusly High gym: Southern Lab, Denham Springs, Ascension Catholic, H.L. Bourgeois, West Feliciana, Lee, Dutchtown and Plaquemine high schools.

The young Panthers beat Lee and Dutchtown in their first two games and met Plaquemine in the finals, where they beat the Green Devils 49-42 for the championship.

“We have a great group of guys on this freshman team,” Loupe said. “Nick Penell, Grant Watts, Jalen Forest, Davis Stovall, and Darius Cyprian led the way for us.”

As far as the varsity team goes, Loupe said that they just need to find a way to finish the games.

“With a game that close, it’s really tough when the other team makes a three-pointer with just 10 seconds left,” Loupe said. “We just can’t allow that.”

The Panthers face Glen Oaks and Donaldsonville this week and will ready for the second round of district play next week.