Youth get hands-on at STEAM school summer camp

West Baton Rouge educators and Dow Chemical teamed up to inspire and teach the next generation of thinkers and engineers while school is out for the summer.

More than 70 West Side students participated in this year’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) Camp. Students participated in Little STEAM, Full STEAM Ahead or Robotics Camp based on their age.

STEAM Camps promote learning through discovery and critical thinking.

“This camp was completely free, but it wasn’t exactly cheap,” said Stephanie Thompson, a camp organizer from the West Baton Rouge Schools technology department.

Dow Chemical, Superintendent Wes Watts, the technology department of the school system and the willingness of local educators made this camp possible, Thompson said.

Little STEAM, a two-day camp for first and second graders, taught students about biomimicry and Rube Goldberg machines.

Students used biomimicry, which is solving problems using ideas inspired by nature, to solve everyday problems.

Rube Goldberg machines are complicated machines that perform simple tasks.

Students built contraptions using recycled materials to ring bells and squeeze toothpaste onto a toothbrush.

“It’s about problem solving, sitting there and figuring it out is what it’s all about,” Watts said.

Full STEAM Ahead, a two-day camp for third through fifth graders, focused on using motors, programming and stop-motion animation Thompson said. Students also used Makey Makey, a program developed by MIT, to convert recycled items into musical instruments.

“They learn a lot about programming, but they learn about conductors as well because the instruments won’t work if they don’t know how to create a conductor,” Thompson said.

Students in Full STEAM also created board games, which all had the common theme of measurement. After creating a game using the engineering design process, students created board game pieces using a 3-D printer.

“It’s impressive because they make these from nothing and they are constantly converting measurement units while designing them,” Thompson said.

Patenting those board games is something the school system is looking at to bring into its regular curriculum for economics, educatioinal technology supervisor Tammy Seneca said.