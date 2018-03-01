Youth represent WBR at National Leadership Forum

Staff Report

Members of the Community Health Coalition spent five days at the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) National Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C. in early February. Four members of the youth sector of the coalition represented West Baton Rouge Parish and were accompanied by members of the media, medical, parent and law enforcement sectors.

“It was an honor to be able to represent my police department and to accompany these phenomenal youth of our parish,” Tiffeny Wycoskie with the Port Allen Police Department said.

The youth were asked to speak, teach and give insight to their peers and high-magnitude political officials while at the conference. The youth, along with project coordinator for the coalition Toddie Milstead, met with Senator Kennedy’s office, Congressman Garret Graves, The Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Richard Baum, and were personally invited to the White House.

Mya Pitre and Jonathan Veal, president and vice president of the youth sector of the coalition respectively, addressed more than 3,000 conference attendees with individual speeches.

Veal delivered a speech at the Capitol Hill Day Plenary on Wednesday, Feb. 7. He spoke about the power of unity and advocacy in creating change within communities. His speech captured many ears and hearts in the audience and a few tears.

Veal is passionate about using experiences to save as many lives as possible, he said. Where others see just kids, he sees forces.

Pitre spoke to attendees on the importance of including a faith-based sector in local coalitions. This was Pitre’s second year attending the conference. She was asked to become a CADCA youth trainer and taught a class for other coalitions on how to work effectively with legislators, build community partnerships, recruit, build capacity and find your voice to find your power.

Kaleb Saizan and Jazmin Domingue participated in a focus group for an anti-vaping campaign and attended several classes and workshops.

Saizan, who is a co-captain of the Port Allen High baseball team, said the leadership class helped him understand his role in standing up for smaller people.

“I’m not just standing up against drugs and alcohol, but violence and bullying too,” Saizan said.

The youth sector works locally with schools, organizations, and businesses to promote healthier lifestyles among residents. The coalition has successfully implemented a family zone for the annual Port Allen parade and changed the policy for drug-testing athletes at West Baton Rouge Parish schools. None of the efforts would have been made possible without the help of the coalition chair and project coordinator, Toddie Milstead, the youth said.

“Without Mrs. Toddie pushing us we couldn’t push others,” Saizan said.

The youth sector will continue to work locally to bring about a change in culture, and while some say they are fighting a losing battle against drugs, alcohol and violence, they continue to see advancement and success, they said.

Policy changes and personal invitations to the White House are rewarding, but the youth said offering a smile and building relationships with their peers is just as important.

“It’s not just to bring awareness, it’s being the awareness,” Saizan said.

West Baton Rouge Healthy Community Coalition members in attendance were George Jenne, Owner of West Side Journal and representative of the coalition’s media sector, Charlotte Blanchard, Supervisor of Child Welfare and Attendance of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools, representing the school sector, Port Allen City Council Woman Ray-Helen Lawrence representing the civic sector, Stephanie Pitre representing the parent sector, David Milstead representing the medical sector, Officer Tiffeny Wycoskie representing the Port Allen City Police Department and law enforcement sector and Abram Haynes, coalition photographer and former youth President currently in the Army National Guard and Baker Fire Department