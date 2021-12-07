‘In God We Trust’ is the official motto of the United States, legislated in 1956 and similarly, all states have their very own motto in accordance with the individual values and ideals of their citizens. These mottos are different to state nicknames or slogans often used to promote themselves for marketing reasons. Adopted many years ago, a lot of these mottos are not only bizarre, but are often written in different languages – however, they do serve the purpose of telling a story about the state history. Thus, many ingrain messages of religion, patriotism, equality, and the rights of its citizens. But how well do we know our own state’s motto? Not very well, it appears in most cases, according to a poll of 5,668 Americans commissioned by SolitaireBliss.com.
Despite its historical significance, just 62% of Louisianans could correctly identify ‘Union, Justice and Confidence’ as their home state motto from a set of 4 multiple-choice options. 17% thought it was ‘Justice, Liberty and Perseverance’; while 15% guessed ‘Together We Build’. A further 6% said it was ‘King and Country’, which is understandable given that the state was named for French King Louis XIV.
Louisianans were the 22nd most clued up nationally when it comes to knowing their state motto, placing them above average.
When broken down by state, Granite Staters emerged victorious with an A+ score: a whopping 99% of respondents knew their home state motto, which is: ‘Live Free or Die’. To be fair to respondents from other states, ‘Live Free or Die’ is perhaps the country’s second most known motto (behind the national one), so it is no surprise they scored so highly. Adopted from the Granite State’s official seal, the memorable motto was taken from a letter written by General John Stark, an American Revolution war hero native to New Hampshire. It is a testament to the state’s war history and its citizens’ resilience, which is especially notable given that the official motto and emblem were legislated as World War II finally came to a successful end.
Alaskans came out second in the league, with a grade-A score of 93%, just behind New Hampshire. The Last Frontier’s motto, ‘North to the Future’ was chosen during the Alaska Purchase Centennial, celebrating its purchase by the U.S. from Russia. The motto was selected as a way to represent Alaska as a land of promise, referring to its geographical position as the northernmost state and linking this to the prospect of a bright future.
On the other end of the scale, and in final position, North Carolinians had the lowest overall score: only 13% of respondents here could correctly identify their motto: ‘To Be, Rather Than to Seem’, which is the English translation of the Latin words ‘Esse Quam Videri’. The results revealed that a staggering 84% of respondents thought their official state motto is ‘First in Flight’, however, this is the phrase that appears on the state’s license plates – a tribute to the first successful controlled airplane flights operated by the Wright brothers.
