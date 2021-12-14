BATON ROUGE — AARP Louisiana announced new disaster relief funding from AARP Foundation to support victims of Hurricane Ida. The funding is part of 10 grants from AARP Foundation totaling $2 million to organizations in the hardest hit states along the Gulf and East Coasts.
The following organizations were funded to provide direct assistance to those in need in Louisiana:
• United Way Southeast Louisiana- $350,000
• Second Harvest Food Bank- $300,000
• Southeast Louisiana Legal Services- $350,000
• SBP- $250,000
“For older adults affected by disasters, the rebuilding and recovery process is a long one, especially for vulnerable residents who were already experiencing hardships,” said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson. “AARP Foundation is proud to support AARP Louisiana and community-based organizations directly making a difference for older adults with low income as they get back on their feet in the wake of Hurricane Ida.”
More than two months after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, with 150 mph winds and torrential rainfall that decimated thousands of homes, toppled trees and prompted mass evacuations from coastal communities, many residents have not yet returned or no longer have homes to return to, while others struggle to meet basic needs, like access to food and water, following the remnants of the storm.
Older adults are disproportionately impacted by the immediate and long-tail consequences of natural disasters, including viruses and bacterial disease, however their unique needs are often hidden,” said Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana State Director. “AARP Louisiana thanks AARP Foundation for their generous support as we work alongside local organizations who continue to deliver vital aid to older adults still struggling with the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.”
