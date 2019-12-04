Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area sponsor caring, non-judgmental meetings where families and friends share their experiences and learn essential information for coping with the disease. Caregiver Support Groups are free and will meet the third Thursday of every month from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the meeting room at the West Baton Rouge Library. The next meeting is Thursday, December 19. For more information, please call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-342-7920, ext. 230 or email linteriano@wbrplibrary.us.

