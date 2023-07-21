Around 10 p.m. on July 20, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed carjacking which occurred at Lobdell Hwy. convenience store in Port Allen.
WBRSO reported that the female victim was approached by three males who asked for a ride to the store. All persons were staying in an area motel. The victim took these three men to the store as they had requested, but on arrival one male (a minor) revealed a gun and told her to enter the store. When she exited her vehicle, the three males fled in the vehicle.
The victim was uninjured and was able to confirm for police that the males were all occupants of her motel.
During investigation, deputies discovered a 47 year-old Misty Lewis in the motel room where the three males were staying. Initially, she provided police with a false name for her son, one of the suspects, who was later correctly identified as Jontay Arnold, age 18. Arnold is wanted by Monroe Office of Juvenile Justice for Escape.
Lewis was therefore arrested for accessories after the fact (escape) due to harboring her son (Arnold).
WBR Detectives and Narcotics Divisions worked together with Baton Rouge Police to locate the vehicle and the suspects. The three males were taken into custody without incident and the handgun, reportedly used on the victim, was recovered.
Two of the three males were booked into a juvenile facility. The 17 year-old suspect has charges of carjacking and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and the 15 year-old was booked for carjacking. Jontay Arnold was booked into the WBR Detention Center with carjacking and fugitive charges.
