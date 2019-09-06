West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 19, 2019 – August 25, 2019
Shantell Robertson, 35, 525 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, simple battery 2cts, criminal damage to property 2cts, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer, false imprisonmenT
Donovan Gordon, 22, 3030 Congress Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery
Derrick Gallien, 35, 14115 Ramport St, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery
Lester Brown, 51, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery
Nathaniel Turner, 32, 8231 Skysail Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery
Torray Collins, 27, 77535 Pecan St, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant
Jeffery Brown, 43, 36209 Outback Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety
Jonathan Evans, 27, 361 N. 35TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft
Larry Pierre, 62, 1515 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II, crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Travis Tolbert, 25, 4548 Dayton Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Dewayne Davis, 18, 119 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, theft
Landis Kelley, 33, 10711 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
James Floyd, 36, 2757 Court St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Reginald Jones, 39, 1467 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Kameron Hughes, 36, 2045 N. 3RD St #217, Baton Rouge, LA, stalking, tracking device prohibited
West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 26, 2019 – August 30, 2019
Menisha Johnson, 36, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, probation violation
Joseph Appiah, 38, 10288 W. Winston Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, contractor misapplication of payments, residential contractor fraud
Cocker Sanders, 30, 6867 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance
Henry Breazeale, 61, 7927 S. Hwy 79, Palestine, TX, obscenity
Michael Weber, 32, 8033 First St, Addis, LA, probation violation
Amber Boyd, 34, 24696 Riley Rd, Pride, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Gary Doiron, 30, 8033 First St, Addis, LA, parole violation
Joseph David, 27, 5231 Elwood Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Christopher Guidroz, 37, 177 N. Mills, Arnaudville, LA, identity theft 5cts
Reginald Jones, 39, 1467 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Marcus Blair, 36, 4265 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, probation violation
Eddie Nelson, 20, 5412 Summer Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Jack Smith, 25, 131 White Head Blvd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, probation violation
Charles Videau, 43, 59250 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, parole violator
