West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of August 19, 2019 – August 25, 2019

Shantell Robertson, 35, 525 S. 12TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, simple battery 2cts, criminal damage to property 2cts, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery on a police officer, false imprisonmenT 

Donovan Gordon, 22, 3030 Congress Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery

Derrick Gallien, 35, 14115 Ramport St, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery

Lester Brown, 51, 12456 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery

Nathaniel Turner, 32, 8231 Skysail Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree battery

Torray Collins, 27, 77535 Pecan St, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant

Jeffery Brown, 43, 36209 Outback Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Jonathan Evans, 27, 361 N. 35TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft

Larry Pierre, 62, 1515 Rev. Manuel Lane, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule II, crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Travis Tolbert, 25, 4548 Dayton Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property

Dewayne Davis, 18, 119 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, theft

Landis Kelley, 33, 10711 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation 

James Floyd, 36, 2757 Court St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Reginald Jones, 39, 1467 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Kameron Hughes, 36, 2045 N. 3RD St #217, Baton Rouge, LA, stalking, tracking device prohibited 

West Baton Rouge 

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of August 26, 2019 – August 30, 2019

Menisha Johnson, 36, 7180 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, probation violation 

Joseph Appiah, 38, 10288 W. Winston Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, contractor misapplication of payments, residential contractor fraud 

Cocker Sanders, 30, 6867 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to signal, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance

Henry Breazeale, 61, 7927 S. Hwy 79, Palestine, TX, obscenity

Michael Weber, 32, 8033 First St, Addis, LA, probation violation

Amber Boyd, 34, 24696 Riley Rd, Pride, LA, possession of schedule I CDS

Gary Doiron, 30, 8033 First St, Addis, LA, parole violation

Joseph David, 27, 5231 Elwood Rd, Brusly, LA, possession of schedule I CDS

Christopher Guidroz, 37, 177 N. Mills, Arnaudville, LA, identity theft 5cts

Reginald Jones, 39, 1467 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Marcus Blair, 36, 4265 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, probation violation

Eddie Nelson, 20, 5412 Summer Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Jack Smith, 25, 131 White Head Blvd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, probation violation 

Charles Videau, 43, 59250 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, parole violator 

