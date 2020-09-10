West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of August 31, 2020 – September 6, 2020

Nigel Gremelsbacker,

20, 5814 Misty Lane #9, Jarreau, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated arson, simple arson 2cts, simple criminal damage to property, violation of protective order

Bobby Duncan

18, 245 Delphine St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 8cts, theft of motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property 6cts, access device fraud

Roger Deerman,

56, 38323 Cedar St, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant

Durrell Hamilton Jr.,

19, 4143 Stonewall Dr, Addis, LA, violation of protective order

Shaderick Jones,

43, 435 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, pornography involving juveniles 30cts, sexual abuse of animals 50cts

Byron Alleman,

50, 127 Sunny Rd, Lafayette, LA, possession of stolen things, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I cds

Bryant Archer,

44, 2205 Allen Ave, Gadsden, AL, simple assault

Justin Harmon,

30, 2040 Lafiton Lane #42, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, 2nd degree battery, bench warrant

Joseph Mitchell,

23, 2945 Charlotte Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Christine Lanieux,

38, 450 Cloud Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Adam Jones,

39, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

