West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of August 31, 2020 – September 6, 2020
Nigel Gremelsbacker,
20, 5814 Misty Lane #9, Jarreau, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated arson, simple arson 2cts, simple criminal damage to property, violation of protective order
Bobby Duncan,
18, 245 Delphine St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 8cts, theft of motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property 6cts, access device fraud
Roger Deerman,
56, 38323 Cedar St, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant
Durrell Hamilton Jr.,
19, 4143 Stonewall Dr, Addis, LA, violation of protective order
Shaderick Jones,
43, 435 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, pornography involving juveniles 30cts, sexual abuse of animals 50cts
Byron Alleman,
50, 127 Sunny Rd, Lafayette, LA, possession of stolen things, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I cds
Bryant Archer,
44, 2205 Allen Ave, Gadsden, AL, simple assault
Justin Harmon,
30, 2040 Lafiton Lane #42, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, 2nd degree battery, bench warrant
Joseph Mitchell,
23, 2945 Charlotte Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Christine Lanieux,
38, 450 Cloud Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Adam Jones,
39, 708 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
