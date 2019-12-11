West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of November 29, 2019 – December 5, 2019
Frank Melancon, 33, 741 ½ 6TH St, Port Allen, LA, two tail lamps required, possession of schedule II meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kameron Hughes, 37, 2045 North 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery
Michael Lewis, 41, 10711 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Jaquan Douglas, 20, 3067 Courtland Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft five counts
Ashleigh Michelle, 29, 12403 Patricia Ave, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property
Melissa Molina, 36, 501 N. Iowa Ave, Brownsville, TX, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two kilos
Johnny Jones, 50, 1360 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, theft
Mark Hawkins, 54, 979 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, fake MVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
James Floyd, 36, 2757 Court St, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, access device fraud
Haley Rivet, 42, 57771 Erwin Dr, Plaquemine, LA, possession of Schedule II meth, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Christine Baise, 30, 4363 Cleveland St, Lottie, LA, fugitive from Harris County, Texas
Olivia Lavigne, 29, 4016 Popular Grove, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Norman Smith Jr., 42, 1288 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer,theft, remaining after being forbidden, bench warrant
Roman Franklin, 35, 4369 Byron Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Dorille L. Brumfield, 32, 16678 S. Amite Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
