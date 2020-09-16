West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week Of September 7, 2020 – September 13, 2020
Kiease Becnel, 52, 324 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment
Jarrett Walker, 23, 8170 Quad Square Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm
Linda Gardner, 54, 707 S. 14TH St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment, bench warrant
Brandon Allen, 43, 806 E. 6th St, Kaplan, LA, domestic abuse battery of a dating partner, domestic abuse aggravated assault, theft
Roderick Leduff, 37, 5327 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, domestic abuse battery
Marcus Dogan, 33, 608 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Lorenzo Lemon, 48, 236 Washington St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery child endangerment
Shawaylan Scott, 25, 301 Bayside #9, Jeanerette, LA, theft
Ashley Daniels, 22, 1198 Hwy 3148, Sicily Island, LA, theft, possession of marijuana
