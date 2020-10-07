West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 21, 2020 – October 4, 2020
Kendrell Taylor, 21, 3721 Shannon Dr, Harvey, LA, 1ST degree rape 16cts, sexual battery 16cts, computer aided solicitation of a minor 1ct, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
William Balfantz, 54, 15970 Catfish Landing, Maurepas, LA, probation violation
Cecil Davis, 49, 13263 Third St, Batchelor, LA, parole violation
Derwyn K. Johnson, 33, 4348 Coffield St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jason Morvant, 46, address unknown, theft of a motor vehicle
Jessica L. Wilson, 37, 4520 Williams Blvd Apt F148, Kenner, LA, speeding, possession with intent to distribute sch II cocaine
Brandon Tullier, 38, 1543 US Hwy 190 #1, Port Allen, LA, battery on a dating partner, probation warrant
Gary Hayes, 35, 1008 Avenue I, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Daniel Rogers, 57, 3700 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 6TH, hit and run driving, careless operation, no driver’s license
Astin Craig, 32, 659 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery strangulation with child endangerment
Brian Landry, 56, 3448 Borruano Acres, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
William Turner, 50, 13624 Keith St, Walker, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Freda Foster, 33, 21151 Perrin Ferry St, Springfield, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation
Randy Bryant, 18, 33020 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Edward Walker, 27, 515 Calendula St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery strangulation with child endangerment, resisting an officer, bench warrant 3cts
Theo Noble, 35, 2032 11th St, Lake Charles, LA, simple assault
Kathy F. Williams, 48, 2120 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile
Joseph Franklin, 18, 5562 Howell Park Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 2cts, possession of stolen things
Derek Granier, 26, 2307 Oak Valley Dr, Port Allen, LA, theft
Wendall Blouin, 57, 1545 McMichael Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD
Lacorya Nicholas, 34, 329 Hwy 400, Napoleonville, LA, fugitive from SMPSO
Lekelvin Battiste, 19, 812 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, principal to simple burglary, principal to theft of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm
Deante Jenkins, 19, 23720 Cypress St, Plaquemine, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm
Brett Marionneaux, 45, 7994 Hwy 8, Livonia, LA, unauthorized use of an access card, possession of stolen things
Eric Lathers, 21, 8865 Wilbur St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
