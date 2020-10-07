West Baton Rouge

 Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of September 21, 2020 – October 4, 2020

Kendrell Taylor, 21, 3721 Shannon Dr, Harvey, LA, 1ST degree rape 16cts, sexual battery 16cts, computer aided solicitation of a minor 1ct, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

William Balfantz, 54, 15970 Catfish Landing, Maurepas, LA, probation violation

Cecil Davis, 49, 13263 Third St, Batchelor, LA, parole violation

Derwyn K. Johnson, 33, 4348 Coffield St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Jason Morvant, 46, address unknown, theft of a motor vehicle

Jessica L. Wilson, 37, 4520 Williams Blvd Apt F148, Kenner, LA, speeding, possession with intent to distribute sch II cocaine

Brandon Tullier, 38, 1543 US Hwy 190 #1, Port Allen, LA, battery on a dating  partner, probation warrant

Gary Hayes, 35, 1008 Avenue I, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Daniel Rogers, 57, 3700 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 6TH, hit and run driving, careless operation, no driver’s license

Astin Craig, 32, 659 E. Main St, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery strangulation with child endangerment

Brian Landry, 56, 3448 Borruano Acres, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery

William Turner, 50, 13624 Keith St, Walker, LA, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Freda Foster, 33, 21151 Perrin Ferry St, Springfield, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation

Randy Bryant, 18, 33020 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm

Edward Walker, 27, 515 Calendula St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery strangulation with child endangerment, resisting an officer, bench warrant 3cts

 

Theo Noble, 35, 2032 11th St, Lake Charles, LA, simple assault

Kathy F. Williams, 48, 2120 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Joseph Franklin, 18, 5562 Howell Park Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary 2cts, possession of stolen things

Derek Granier, 26, 2307 Oak Valley Dr, Port Allen, LA, theft

Wendall Blouin, 57, 1545 McMichael Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from BRPD

Lacorya Nicholas, 34, 329 Hwy 400, Napoleonville, LA, fugitive from SMPSO

Lekelvin Battiste, 19, 812 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, principal to simple burglary, principal to theft of a firearm, possession of stolen firearm 

Deante Jenkins, 19, 23720 Cypress St, Plaquemine, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearm

Brett Marionneaux, 45, 7994 Hwy 8, Livonia, LA, unauthorized use of an access card, possession of stolen things

Eric Lathers, 21, 8865 Wilbur St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.