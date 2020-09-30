West Baton Rouge
Detention Center
Arrest Report
Week of September 14, 2020 – September 20, 2020
Shane Giep, 40, 2712 S. River Rd, Addis, LA, aggravated assault upon a peace officer
Peter Powell, 33, 287 Industrial Dr, Jonesboro, LA, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property
Ricardo Phillips, 38, 4956 East Brooktown Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, remaining after being forbidden, bench warrants 3cts
Christopher Davis, 31, 2238 General Beauregard, Baton Rouge, LA, violation of a protective order
Adam Rodney, 73, 8554 St. Romain Rd, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, animal cruelty
Adrian Smith, 39, 517 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, stalking
Carl Arnaud, 25, 58723 Lucky St, Plaquemine, LA, probation violation
Jonathan Osburn, 23, 3854 Treuil Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, simple battery
Aaron Henderson, 31, 1633 Genola Rd, Clinton, LA, probation violation
Isiah Grady, 24, 41009 N. 1ST St, Ponchatoula, LA, suspended driver’s license, following too close, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Beau Martin, 25, 1855 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, injuring public records, possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, hit and run driving, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, driving under suspension
Tyrone Sajna, 49, Baton Rouge, LA, 1st Degree rape, 3rd Degree rape
Jonathan Evans, 28, 361 North 35TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Steven Finch, 38, 23180 Short St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st
Kolton Brothers, 30, Dixon, Texas, careless operation, DWI 1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.