West Baton Rouge

Detention Center

Arrest Report

Week of October 12, 2020 – October 18, 2020

Thomas Campbell, 52, 23842 Joe May Rd, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason Eder, 42, 7322 Board Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated crime against nature

Herbert L. Jefferson, 45, 11443 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, DWI, reckless operation, hit and run driving, resisting an officer, battery on a peace office

Langston Booker, 25, 9821 Cane Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Gary Bowman, 30, 31035 Lake Spring Dr, Walker, LA, probation warrant

Jamal Fadell Jackson, 27, 814 Hwy 67, Slaughter, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of schedule I marijuana

Johnny Marbury, 28, 17246 Milton Dr, French Settlement, LA, obscenity

Walter Marchand III, 39, 3884 Keokuk St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to yield

Cedric Davis, 49, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

Michael Coleman, 33, 5017 Myrle St, Addis, LA, probation warrant

Hunter Varnado,18, 12740 Filo Lane, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault

Marlon Harmon, 49, 309 Calcasieu St, Lake Charles, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, possession of a stolen vehicle

Johnell Lanieu, 55, 5973 Belaire St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 2ND, open container, failure to signal

Fermin Rogers, 57, 3718 Addis Lane, Addis, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, stop sign violation

Catherine Kissner, 62, 9443 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to animals

110 cts

Tre Beckman, 27, 12624 Balis St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Danny Taylor, 35, 58610 Iron Farm Rd, Plaquemine, LA, theft

Robert Roach, 42, 45 Emerald Cove, Gulfport, MS, remaining after being forbidden

Derek Granier, 26, 2307 Oak Alley Dr, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary

Thailan A. Favroth, 19, 15365 Centerville Rd, Rosedale, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of schedule V CDS, resisting an officer, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

John Leo, 28, 719 Court St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, possession of marijuana

Destiny Dupuy, 25, 2065 Rowcliff Ave, Port Allen, LA, cruelty to juveniles 

 

