BATON ROUGE – The COVID-19 Omicron variant is causing more cases nationwide, and Louisiana health officials are reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled in the past week in December. The last time hospitalizations were this high was mid-October, as the state was in its fourth – and deadliest – surge of the virus, fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana joins state health officials in reminding Louisianians to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster if they are eligible, and for everyone to take precautions against getting or spreading the virus.
“Omicron is a reminder that we don’t know what the COVID-19 pandemic is going to look like long term, which is why it’s important to get vaccinated or boosted and build up your immunity,” said Dr. Deirdre Barfield, Blue Cross senior medical director and vice president of Medical Management.
“We’re still learning about how easily Omicron spreads and how severe it is. The good news is that so far, the vaccines are proving very effective at preventing death, hospitalization and serious illness from COVID-19 caused by Omicron. If you are 5 or older and have not gotten your vaccine yet, now is the time. And if you are 16 or older, get your booster to enhance the protection from your original vaccine,” she said.
This is especially important heading into the New Year, since winter months are the peak season for respiratory illnesses to spread, Dr. Barfield said. “In addition to the vaccines and boosters, it’s extremely important to be mindful of how you interact with other people,” she said. “Avoid large crowds, and try to limit how much time you spend with people who are not part of your household – especially if you aren’t sure of their vaccine status or you have children who are too young to get the vaccine.
Don’t forget your flu shot. Like COVID-19, influenza virus, or flu, is a respiratory illness that spreads most often in winter months. Flu can cause death, hospitalization or severe illness, particularly in older adults, pregnant women and young children. If you have not gotten your flu shot yet, it’s not too late. Anyone six months or older can get a flu shot. Flu shots are widely available in clinics, pharmacies and doctors’ offices statewide, and are covered at very low or no cost on most health plans.
Mask up when around people you don’t live with. Health officials recommend wearing face masks that cover your nose and mouth when you are indoors and around people who are not part of your household, regardless of your vaccine status. Masks are very effective at preventing virus transmission. Masking up is especially important when in public, crowded areas where you cannot be sure of everyone’s vaccine status and if you’re around children younger than 5 who cannot get the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you or your family members feel sick, stay home. If you or anyone in your household has symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, coughing, congestion, fever, vomiting or diarrhea, do not go to others’ homes and don’t invite anyone to come to your home. Get in touch with your healthcare provider as soon as possible to ask about treatment.
For information on what Blue Cross is doing in response to COVID-19, visit www.bcbsla.com/covid19.
