Baton Rouge, La. (July 2, 2021) – Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) President and CEO Adam Knapp today released the following statement applauding Governor John Bel Edwards for signing HB514, legislation to gradually redirect up to $300M a year in vehicle sales taxes to infrastructure priorities, into law. The measure will include funding toward a new bridge over the Mississippi River and widening of I-10 to three lanes from LA 30 to LA 22.
“For the first time in decades, the state of Louisiana is making a serious, long-term investment in its infrastructure. BRAC congratulates the state legislature for working together on this bipartisan bill, and the governor for signing it into law. We know that our infrastructure funding has been severely lacking, leading to unprecedented maintenance backlogs and no resources for future-oriented projects. With this rededication of dollars, Louisiana can begin to build back its infrastructure to compete for the jobs and talent that depend on it.
“This substantia l investment in our infrastructure will go a long way toward alleviating our traffic woes, upgrading bridges in ill-repair, and is a significant next step in bringing a new Mississippi River Bridge and connectors to the Capital Region. Additionally, right-sizing our infrastructure funding will allow the state to access matching funds from the federal government, an important component in making major priorities like a new bridge possible.”
About the Baton Rouge Area Chamber
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) leads economic development in the nine-parish Baton Rouge Area, working to grow jobs and wealth and to improve the business climate and competitiveness in the region. Today, BRAC investors include more than 1,500 small businesses, mid-sized firms, large industry and entrepreneurial startups, as well as individuals and organizations that support business and economic development. In this capacity, BRAC serves as the voice of the business community, providing knowledge, access, services and advocacy. More information is available at brac.org.
