Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre and Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts are thrilled to present Philadanco!, the Philadelphia-based company that has been instrumental in breaking barriers and building bridges across cultural divides in the dance world since their inception in 1970. Philadanco! dancers are among the best in the world and their work has been described as “a brilliant mix of miracle of skill, energy, and artistry”, with performers of “virtuoso physicality”.
This will be the first performance of BRBT’s highly anticipated 2021-2022 season, as we eagerly return to the stage. At this time, all performances at the Manship Theatre require face coverings.
This performance is made possible by The New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation along with the generous support of The Irene W. and C. B. Pennington Foundation, BASF, The NeuroMedical Center, and other donors.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, under the direction of Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews, is a non-profit organization chartered in 1960 to promote and assist the advancement of classical and contemporary dance by maintaining a performing company, presenting a high quality season, and providing dance education and community outreach.
Date: October 17, 2021
Times: 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.
Location: Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts. More information and ticket purchases: https://www.manshiptheatre.org/show/philadanco
