Left to right: Dylan E, Carson G, Trent L and Michael S. The qualifier tournament took place on Nov 2nd at Doiron’s landing  in Stephensville. Dylan and Michael placed  4th and Trent and Carson placed 18th. There were 219 boats. The kids said it was a very cold day for fishing, but they fought through it. The state tournament will take place in May.

