The Town of Brusly applied for and received a 2019 grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful for trash receptacles to be placed along the Levee Trail within the Town limits.
Four trash receptacles have been placed along the levee top at specific points from Brusly Middle School to Bourgeois Street; a fifth receptacle is installed on the triangle of land bordered by Bourg Street, East Main and Kirkland Drive.
West Baton Rouge Parish Government has designated the Mississippi River Levee within the parish as part of the WBR Heritage Trailway, specifically called the DeSoto Levee Top Trail. This trail has been paved and now provides a safe walking area along the river, as well as providing a safe environment for those riding bicycles.
The grant was requested in order to keep this recreational area as litter free as possible.
Darrell Guilbeau, Executive Director of Keep WBR Beautiful, along with Brusly Council Members Don Neisler and Joanne Bourgeois, and Brusly Town Clerk Blaine Rabalais coordinated the grant application. Brusly Director of Public Works, Shane Sarradet, and his staff are installing concrete bases to secure the trash receptacles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.