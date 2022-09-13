BATON ROUGE– The Louisiana Book Festival is excited to announce the faculty for the 2022 writing workshops: Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler, Gerard Collins, and Emily Nemens. These prominently published authors include two Pulitzer Prize recipients, an international creative writing instructor, and a recent editor of two distinguished literary journals.
These WordShops are half-day writing workshops on a variety of topics taking place at the State Library of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Friday, October 28.
“Louisiana has such a rich literary history, and the WordShops that precede the annual Louisiana Book Festival are part of that history,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
“If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing your name on the cover of a book or in a periodical, our WordShops offer a rare and intimate opportunity for local aspiring writers of all backgrounds to study with celebrated authors from all over the country – and this year internationally with an author from Canada,” said State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.
The classes, taught by these award-winning and bestselling professional authors, will cover a wide range of topics for honing the writers’ craft, including strategies for generative revision, the usefulness of writer fear as a tool, and the fundamentals of and expanding of the creative process.
The WordShop is scheduled for Friday, October 28, 2022.
To register, call 225-219-9503 or visit the WordShops webpage.
