I, Chris “Fish” Kershaw, am announcing my candidacy for District 2 of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council. District 2 includes Back Brusly, Sugarmill Plantation in Addis and portions of the Choctaw and Labauve areas.
I am 65 years young and have been a resident of West Baton Rouge for over 40 years. I am employed as the Controller for the Louisiana Clerks of Court Association in Baton Rouge. I am responsible for the finances for a $600 million-dollar retirement system.
I am married to Janna Miller Kershaw, a dedicated public-school teacher, and we have three children and five beautiful and energetic grandchildren that we love very much.
Public service is a major part of my life. Those of you who know me know that I love it. I have proudly served as your Parish Councilman for District 2 for the last 8 years and was a Brusly Town Councilman for 11 years.
I am a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where I serve as an instructor for Children’s Church, 11th grade confirmation class and Vacation Bible School. I am a member of the Brusly Lions Club and Knights of Columbus.
West Baton Rouge Parish has an annual budget of over $70,000,000. One of the responsibilities of the Parish Council is to approve and monitor this budget. I have the knowledge, training and experience to look out for your public money. I graduated from LSU with a degree in Accounting and have passed the CPA exam. I have over 40 years’ experience in accounting and budgeting
Some of the Parish’s greatest assets are its people and our spirit of community. Therefore, we continue to grow at a rapid pace. Growth is inevitable, but if the growth is controlled with the proper oversight, it can be managed. As you can easily see, new subdivisions, commercial developments, and other projects continue to be built in our parish. This means that our parish is a great place to live and work.
Our parish is not without its’ needs and issues, and at the forefront of these are traffic and drainage. I have been a proponent to improve traffic and drainage and will continue the efforts to better our parish.
Cooperation between governmental agencies is very important to a successful and progressive parish. I am proud to say that I have a very good working relationship with the Mayors of Addis and Brusly, as well as, the current Town Councils. I believe that by working together and with your input and help, we can best serve the citizens of this Parish.
At least 6 of the 9 parish council seats will be new members. A vote for me will ensure that the Parish Council has some stability and continuity.
It is with the commitment to making West Baton Rouge Parish a better place tomorrow than it is today, that I ask you for your support and for the opportunity and privilege of serving you as Councilman from District 2 of West Baton Rouge Parish. I thank you for your support and may God Bless you and your family
My name is Chris “Fish” Kershaw, and I approve this message.
