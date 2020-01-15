The City of Port Allen authorized the payment of almost $220,000 to Tullier Services at its meeting last week, over half of the total cost of a sewer improvement project.
Tullier Services is the lead company on a massive sewerage rehabilitation program it calls the West Side Village Sewer Backup Relief Project, said Adrian Genre, the city’s chief administrative officer. This portion of the project is about 60 percent complete and should be finished by the end of February.
The total cost of that project, which is part of a major capital improvements plan the city has, is nearly $375,000, he said. “The recent payments were for work on the pump station in the subdivision.”
“We have been fighting sewer issues in that area for years,” Genre said. “The problem is apparent on the streets on the west side of the subdivision, Heliotrope and Gladiola streets.”
“West Side Village has had sewer problems for many, many years,” he continued. “This area tends to back up, especially during a heavy rain event. We believe this project, when it’s complete, will resolve those issues.”
“Anybody who lives in that area, particularly on those two streets—and the next one over, South 14th—can tell you that heavy rain events cause a multitude of problems, toilets stop up, tubs don’t drain, manholes overflow,” Genre said.
In its effort to resolve the problem, the city has moved the lift station in that area, deepened it and rerouted lines, the chief administrative officer said.
“We’ve beefed up that lift station,” Genre continued. “We’ve made it bigger and we’re installing a bigger sewer line in the subdivision to feed to the pump station.”
“The bottom line is that we’re trying to alleviate the problems in that area,” he said.
The sewer improvements have been engineered by Professional Engineering Consultants of Baton Rouge, the engineering firm for the city, the Parish Council and a multitude of area municipal and parish governmental bodies.
“Essentially, in three years, we’ve spent about $846,000 just on capital improvement projects,” Genre said, adding that’s in addition to the cost of the day-to-day operations of the city’s Public Works Department.
Part of that funding went into reworking the sewer lift station on La. 1 near Court Street, which is the intake for all of the sewer from the east side of the city, Genre said.
“It’s just old,” the chief administrative officer said. “It’s an old treatment plant and there’s nothing cheap about replacing or repairing it.”
“That project, which has long been completed, cost us about $338,000, but it was probably 60 years old, maybe older,” he continued. “…We have in the last three or four years, spent some big-time dollars just to keep the system operating.”
The funding for all of these—and several others still in the planning stages—came from a low interest loan, .5 percent rate, the city made from the Louisiana Department of Environment almost 10 years ago, Genre said.
He said the loan—and the work it is paying for—was definitely necessary.
Genre said sewer service, like any other utility, is generally taken for granted.
“It’s out of sight and out of mind,” he said. “People flush their toilet and wash dishes, take a bath and they don’t think anything about where the water goes.”
