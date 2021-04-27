BATON ROUGE - The application period for the 2021 LSU100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses and for the LSU ROARING10: Highest Revenue Generating Tiger Businesses will close on May 31, 2021.
The LSU100 is a highly competitive program that identifies, recognizes, and celebrates the 100 fastest growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the world, and the LSU ROARING 10 list recognizes and celebrates the ten highest revenue generating LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses. Companies must apply each year to be considered for either list.
Companies must meet all four of the following application criteria.
The company must have been in business for five years or more as of December 31, 2020.
The company’s revenues must have been $100,000 or more in each of the calendar years from 2018 – 2020.
The company must be LSU Tiger-led or Tiger-owned for the program time frame of January 1, 2018 thru December 31, 2020.
The company and its Tiger Leaders and/or Founders must act with high integrity and operate in a manner consistent with the values and image of LSU.
On behalf of Louisiana State University, LSU Executive Education hosts the event and serves as the primary point of contact for all operations and development. Postlethwaite & Netterville serves as the accounting firm partner for the program. The Tiger Athletic Foundation, LSU Foundation, and LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute are all LSU sponsors of the event, and Gatorworks is the LSU100 website sponsor.
The 2021 LSU100 celebration event and ranked list countdown will be held in the fall of 2021. Companies may apply for the 2021 LSU100 and LSU ROARING10 at lsu100.com. If you would like to nominate a company for the 2021 LSU100 and LSU ROARING10, visit lsu100.com.
Contact: Michelle Boullion
