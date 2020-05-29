Wow! Was the word that came into my thoughts when I saw the video of a Police Officer intentionally misusing his authority and power to inflict serious bodily harm to another human being. This act was committed with no conviction that he was in the process of intentionally harming another human being with no remorse.

It was unbelievable that a Sworn Officer would bypass all of his training, resources and many warnings from the subject himself and bystanders to get his knee off of George Floyd's neck. At that moment, the suspect was clearly handcuffed, under control and the officer was not in danger of his life.

I was lost for words at the lack of love and compassion that this officer showed. Then, I began to think that the public would not use this as an excuse to cause more violence in our communities that I have witnessed in the past, which should not be acceptable, but use it as a means to work together to prevent bad officers from getting to the point of harming anyone. Violence should never beget violence.

I also thought about my citizens and officers. Thank God we have a great group of officers working for the Port Allen Police Department.

I also thought about how us as leaders of the department must continue to train and weed out any potentially bad officers, which I strive to do. At one point, I was criticized for what people called a high turnover rate and because I was teaching character classes to all of my officers, which was almost unheard of but, I knew that it would solve a lot of the police problems we see.

If an officer is unwilling to hold themselves to loyalty, integrity and accountability and are not trained in that area, we will continue to see this kind of misbehavior and problems. If they are not trained and do not continue to train in the very basic tactics, which they learn at the academy, we will continue to see these problems. That's 80% of the problem. All officers need character training and continuing training on the basics of deadly force.

If that officer had stuck to his basic police training, that incident could have been prevented.

In my 23 plus years if policing I remember in my training academy they taught us when you have a subject detained, all force must stop immediately.

From observing that video, all he had to do was pick Floyd up with the assistance of his back-up and put the subject in his unit, which is very basic training! That other officer should have told him to stop and help him assist the subject or just to sit him down. So he is just as guilty. All of which is basic policing to control and defuse all situations.

Finally, I would love to tell our citizens what a great job they have been doing to assist the Port Allen Police and to continue to strive for unity no matter what the situation looks like. I have strived hard to protect our citizens and officers by implementing training on character, training before each shift on basic law enforcement skills.

Remember, violence should never beget violence.