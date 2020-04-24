I’ve been putting off writing anything lately. I usually try to find humor in anything, even my little bouts with cancer.
This pandemic is different, though. It affects so many people in so many horrific ways that any levity seems disrespectful.
Well, I’m gonna write about appearance vs. reality and hope I don’t offend.
Back on February 28 it “seemed” like a good idea to spend the weekend of my 65th birthday in New Orleans. My wife Doris booked two nights in a small hotel on St. Charles Avenue.
We visited the World War II Museum, met an old friend at a very crowded bar and ate at some really good restaurants. City workers were still cleaning up after the Mardi Gras festivities.
Little did we know that folks from all over the world left more than beer cans and plastic beads in the streets of The Crescent City that Shrove Tuesday.
By April 5, New Orleans reported more coronavirus deaths per capita than any other city in the United States. Oops.
That was a month and a half ago and neither one of us have had any symptoms. However, unless you have succumbed to the virus or have recovered from it, we are all still in the woods and the Big Bad Wolf is out there. Somewhere.
A less scary example of things not being what they seem unfolded a few months back. Our new rescue kitten somehow mistook our bed for a giant litter box and peed in it.
Fortunately, the mattress cover soaked up all of the urine. Unfortunately, the mattress cover would not fit in our washing machine, necessitating a road trip down to the laundromat.
After watching the mattress cover whirl around gracefully in the washing machine for half an hour or so, Doris decided that I needed to run some errand or another.I think the truth is that she could see I was going stir crazy in there and wanted to get rid of me for a while.
She had just bought a new white Nissan Rogue. I shuffled out to the parking lot, fished the keys out of my pants pocket, opened the door and hopped into the driver’s seat. I looked to the right.
There sat a large white poodle staring me directly in the eyes. Judging from the look on the Frenchy’s face, it was hard to tell which one of us was more shocked.
I didn’t take note of the make and model of the poodle’s car, but it sure looked like a Rogue.Then again, most cars look alike these days and are either black or white.
I’m not too embarrassed to have been confused.
As for the kitten, we are practicing social distancing with her. She’s not allowed in the bedroom unsupervised until she is full grown.
I’ll end with something that shouldn’t confuse anybody.
Covid-19 is not a conspiracy, it’s not a hoax and it sure isn’t a joke. Please listen to Governor Edwards. If we’re patient and practice proper hygiene and observe social distancing protocols, we’ll have a big party at the other end of this thing.
End of sermon, friends. Just be safe out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.