District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, October 5, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Cassanova K. CarterDOB:8-22-90

619 Martin Drive

New Roads, LA 70760

Charge:  Misdemeanor Sexual Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Each count.  Credit for times served

 

Jason Glenn ColettiDOB:11-12-73

26175 Winter Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Have no contact with victim.

 

Lee A. Covington VIDOB:8-28-79

824 Highway 741

Arnaudville, LA 70512

Charge:  Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1,000Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 6 months days parish jail.  Each Count.  Credit for time served.  

2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special 

conditions pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, 

$200 criminal court fund.  Make restitution to victim.  No criminal conduct. Consecutive.

 

Mead Donavan Disotell Jr.DOB 9-14-01

 1067 Highway 3174

 Krotz Springs, LA 70750

 Charge:  Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 Sentence: $200 fine, $167 court cost.

 

Derek J. LemarDOB:8-17-78

26175 Winter Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Remaining After Disturbing the Peace

Aggravated Assault

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Each count.  Credit for time served.

 

Daniel C. RobichauxDOB:6-13-67

1551 West Chimes Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge:  Disturbing the Peace

Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.

 

Earl RuffinDOB:10-31-94

1264 Avenue A

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member

Sentence: 6 months days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  1 year  supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special conditions pay $200 fine, $162  court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 criminal court fund.  

 

 Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

