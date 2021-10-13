District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, October 5, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Cassanova K. CarterDOB:8-22-90
619 Martin Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
Charge: Misdemeanor Sexual Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each count. Credit for times served
Jason Glenn ColettiDOB:11-12-73
26175 Winter Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Have no contact with victim.
Lee A. Covington VIDOB:8-28-79
824 Highway 741
Arnaudville, LA 70512
Charge: Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1,000Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months days parish jail. Each Count. Credit for time served.
2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special
conditions pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund,
$200 criminal court fund. Make restitution to victim. No criminal conduct. Consecutive.
Mead Donavan Disotell Jr.DOB 9-14-01
1067 Highway 3174
Krotz Springs, LA 70750
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: $200 fine, $167 court cost.
Derek J. LemarDOB:8-17-78
26175 Winter Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Remaining After Disturbing the Peace
Aggravated Assault
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each count. Credit for time served.
Daniel C. RobichauxDOB:6-13-67
1551 West Chimes Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Disturbing the Peace
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Earl RuffinDOB:10-31-94
1264 Avenue A
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Sentence: 6 months days parish jail. Credit for time served. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special conditions pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 criminal court fund.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
