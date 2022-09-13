District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Monday, August 29, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

James R. Pickle

DOB:7-14-82

44472 Gervis Sheets Road St. Amant, LA 70774

Charge:  Interference with the Custody of a Child

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the victim.

 

Jimmy R. Pickle

DOB:10-13-83

14536 Lewis Street

Maurepas, LA 70449 

Charge:  Interference with the Custody of a Child Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the  victim.

 

Leola B. Pickle

DOB:7-5-62

13448 Highway 90 # 33

Boutte, LA 70039

Charge:  Interference with the Custody of a Child

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month  supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the  victim.

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Kyrel Johnson.DOB:11-6-03

 965 8th Street

 Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Frankie Allen Stevens Jr.

DOB:11-14-76

 12632 Lorio Dairy Road

 Lakeland, LA 70752

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

  Criminal Trespassing

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Each Count.

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Melinda R. LewisDOB:7-24-92

 14594 Lewis Street

Maurepas, LA 70449

Charge:  Interference with the Custody of a Child Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the victim.

 

Jeromy L. PickleDOB:7-16-85

14594 Lewis Street

Maurepas, LA 70449

Charge:  Interference with the Custody of a Child

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

