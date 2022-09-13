District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Monday, August 29, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
James R. Pickle
DOB:7-14-82
44472 Gervis Sheets Road St. Amant, LA 70774
Charge: Interference with the Custody of a Child
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the victim.
Jimmy R. Pickle
DOB:10-13-83
14536 Lewis Street
Maurepas, LA 70449
Charge: Interference with the Custody of a Child Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the victim.
Leola B. Pickle
DOB:7-5-62
13448 Highway 90 # 33
Boutte, LA 70039
Charge: Interference with the Custody of a Child
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the victim.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Kyrel Johnson.DOB:11-6-03
965 8th Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Frankie Allen Stevens Jr.
DOB:11-14-76
12632 Lorio Dairy Road
Lakeland, LA 70752
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Criminal Trespassing
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Each Count.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Melinda R. LewisDOB:7-24-92
14594 Lewis Street
Maurepas, LA 70449
Charge: Interference with the Custody of a Child Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. No contact with the victim.
Jeromy L. PickleDOB:7-16-85
14594 Lewis Street
Maurepas, LA 70449
Charge: Interference with the Custody of a Child
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
