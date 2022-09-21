District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Michael P. AltazanDOB:12-6-80

 12121 South Palmer

 Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Disturbing the Peace

Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.

 

Houston BennettDOB:2-25-87

7180 South River Road

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Battery of a Dating Partner

Sentence:  6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Paige A. BrodmanDOB:5-11-97

26461 Evangeline Trace Blvd.Denham Springs, LA 70726

Charge:  Principal to Theft < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $400 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. 

Darren J. BrownDOB:5-15-68

10767 First Baptist Church Ventress, LA 70783

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  ConcurrentCharge:  Hit & Run Driving

Sentence: 10 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Careless Operation Sentence:10 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended

Sentence: 5 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Keva R. CollinsDOB:9-23-79

14400 Blackwater Road

Baker, LA 70714

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Heather K. DaigleDOB:5-7-84

2122 Woodland Court

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Celeste Ramagos DelapasseDOB: 10-6-82

76935 Gum Street

 Grosse Tete, LA 70740

Charge:  Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $50 fine, $162 court cost.  Perform 40  hours of community service and/or family counseling.

Henry Fournier Jr., DOB:7-8-81

8265 Morganza Highway

Morganza, LA 70759

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Concurrent.

 

Ronnie GibsonDOB:12-2-79

12437 Maple Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household MemberSentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Lawrence Isaac IIIDOB:6-7-95

205 Rivercrest Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Charge:  Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Sentence:  6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Kimberly JonesDOB:4-10-78

203 North Alexander Avenue # 12

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $50 fine, $162 court cost.  Perform 40 hours of community service and/or family counseling.

 

Nikki L. LeeDOB:8-24-82

250 North 14th Street # D-15 Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month  supervision fee. Special condition $50 fine, $162 court cost.  Perform 40  hours of community service and/or family counseling.

 

 

Sunny MoralesDOB:11-6-75

22725 LA 1

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

 

Dammion D. PiersonDOB:1-29-88

644 Silvery Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Illegal Carrying of Concealed Weapons

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination.

 

Larry C. PorterDOB:4-12-83

915 Avenue A

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member

Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Charles Nicholas Riley.DOB:12-28-96

1855 Selmi Drive # J171

Reno, NV 89512

Charge:  Disturbing the Peace

Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.

 

Basid WinsteadDOB:7-22-01

4707 Aubrey Ann Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

