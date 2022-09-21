District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Michael P. AltazanDOB:12-6-80
12121 South Palmer
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Disturbing the Peace
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Houston BennettDOB:2-25-87
7180 South River Road
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Battery of a Dating Partner
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Paige A. BrodmanDOB:5-11-97
26461 Evangeline Trace Blvd.Denham Springs, LA 70726
Charge: Principal to Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $400 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Darren J. BrownDOB:5-15-68
10767 First Baptist Church Ventress, LA 70783
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. ConcurrentCharge: Hit & Run Driving
Sentence: 10 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Careless Operation Sentence:10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended
Sentence: 5 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Keva R. CollinsDOB:9-23-79
14400 Blackwater Road
Baker, LA 70714
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Heather K. DaigleDOB:5-7-84
2122 Woodland Court
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Celeste Ramagos DelapasseDOB: 10-6-82
76935 Gum Street
Grosse Tete, LA 70740
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $50 fine, $162 court cost. Perform 40 hours of community service and/or family counseling.
Henry Fournier Jr., DOB:7-8-81
8265 Morganza Highway
Morganza, LA 70759
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Ronnie GibsonDOB:12-2-79
12437 Maple Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household MemberSentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Lawrence Isaac IIIDOB:6-7-95
205 Rivercrest Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Illegal Carrying of Weapons
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Kimberly JonesDOB:4-10-78
203 North Alexander Avenue # 12
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $50 fine, $162 court cost. Perform 40 hours of community service and/or family counseling.
Nikki L. LeeDOB:8-24-82
250 North 14th Street # D-15 Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $50 fine, $162 court cost. Perform 40 hours of community service and/or family counseling.
Sunny MoralesDOB:11-6-75
22725 LA 1
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Dammion D. PiersonDOB:1-29-88
644 Silvery Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Illegal Carrying of Concealed Weapons
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.
Larry C. PorterDOB:4-12-83
915 Avenue A
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charles Nicholas Riley.DOB:12-28-96
1855 Selmi Drive # J171
Reno, NV 89512
Charge: Disturbing the Peace
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Basid WinsteadDOB:7-22-01
4707 Aubrey Ann Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.