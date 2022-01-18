District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Adrian Dwayne Alexis Jr.DOB:5-13-95
58248 Main Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abus Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Ge substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art 894.
Willie L. Blackmore IIIDOB:1-4-86
7139 Ruston Drive
Baker, LA 70714
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation
with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.
Roselea M. ButlerDOB:9-4-49
5460 Rollins Road
Zachary, LA 70791
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Angela M. CarriereDOB:4-17-73
4031 Sandbar Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Illegal Carrying of Concealed Weapons
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Anger Management and no firearms. Charge: Discharge of Firearms Within Recognized Subdivisions
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation.
Alfred Carter IIIDOB:10-14-99
11070 Mead Road # 2106
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Inciting Prostitution
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Effective Decision Making Classes.
Kendra S. DillionDOB:12-1-85
1564 Louisiana Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Have no contact with the victim.
Ian Chavez DuheDOB:4-15-77
805 Olinde Street
New Roads, LA 70760
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served
Johnny Lee Jones.DOB:12-7-69
869 North 10th Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence:5 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Hit & Run Driving Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Security
Sentence: 90 days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $162 court cost. Make Restitution to victim.
Bryant K. JordanDOB:11-13-71
32205 Doc Dean Street
White Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Normanique Butler PownDOB:3-17-78
303 Anita Drive Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Simple Cruelty to Animals Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution.
Bradford N. RiversDOB:7-14-99
3757 Karen Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Brocke SerioDOB:7-10-95
3422 Allene Street
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Beverly E. SmithDOB:10-6-85
669 Louise Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Effective Decision Making classes and Random Drug Screens. Charge: Illegal Use, Consumption, Possession of CDS in Presence of Minor Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. Special condition pay$150 fine, $150 court cost.
Carl V. WashingtonDOB:11-29-65
24700 Hebert Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Camrielle L. YoungDOB:1-6-97
1539 North 23rd Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
