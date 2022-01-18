District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, January 6, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Adrian Dwayne Alexis Jr.DOB:5-13-95

58248 Main Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:   6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abus Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Ge substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  Defer Art 894.

 

Willie L. Blackmore IIIDOB:1-4-86

7139 Ruston Drive

Baker, LA 70714

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation 

with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention Classes.

 

Roselea M. ButlerDOB:9-4-49

5460 Rollins Road

Zachary, LA 70791

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Angela M. CarriereDOB:4-17-73

4031 Sandbar Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Illegal Carrying of Concealed Weapons

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Anger Management and no firearms. Charge:  Discharge of Firearms Within Recognized Subdivisions

Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended.  2 years supervised probation.

 

Alfred Carter IIIDOB:10-14-99

11070 Mead Road # 2106

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Charge:  Inciting Prostitution

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent  Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Effective Decision Making  Classes.

 

Kendra S. DillionDOB:12-1-85

1564 Louisiana Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Have no contact with the victim.

 

Ian Chavez DuheDOB:4-15-77

805 Olinde Street

New Roads, LA 70760

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served

 

Johnny Lee Jones.DOB:12-7-69

869 North 10th Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence:5 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Hit & Run Driving Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Security

 Sentence: 90 days parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month   supervision fee.  Special condition pay $162 court cost.  Make Restitution to victim.

 

Bryant K. JordanDOB:11-13-71

32205 Doc Dean Street

 White Castle, LA 70788

 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Normanique Butler PownDOB:3-17-78

303 Anita Drive Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Simple Cruelty to Animals Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100  Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution.

 

Bradford N. RiversDOB:7-14-99

3757 Karen Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $100 fine, $162 court cost.  

 

Brocke SerioDOB:7-10-95

3422 Allene Street

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Beverly E. SmithDOB:10-6-85

669 Louise Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Effective Decision Making classes and Random Drug Screens. Charge:  Illegal Use, Consumption, Possession of CDS in Presence of Minor Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  Special condition pay$150 fine, $150 court cost.

 

Carl V. WashingtonDOB:11-29-65

24700 Hebert Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse 

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Camrielle L. YoungDOB:1-6-97

1539 North 23rd Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse  Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

