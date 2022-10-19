District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Brian K. Andrus

DOB: 8-4-86

5881 Churchpoint Highway Rayne, LA 70578

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence: 5 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Lester Brown Jr.DOB: 11-14-76

12456 Maple Street Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Entry or Remaining After Forbidden

Sentence: 100 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  No contact with victim.

 

Trajan T. ButlerDOB: 10-3-98

27030 Bradyln

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 100 fine, $162 court cost.

 

Christian CantyDOB: 8-6-96

3407 Utah Beach Court

Spring, TX 77388

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana Sentence: 100 fine, $162 court cost.  

 

James Norbert Chustz DOB: 11-14-76

12823 Lorio Diary Erwinville, LA 70729

Charge:  Entry or Remaining After Forbidden (2 Counts)

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. 1 year bench probation.

 

Travian ClaiborneDOB: 1-1-02

8102 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Gross Littering

Sentence: 900 fine, $162 court cost.  

 

Lucien B. Hamilton IV

DOB: 1-1-02

7635 Chad Drive # D

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $312 court cost, $200 

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Credit for time served.Consecutive.

Charge:  Speeding 56/45

Sentence: 5 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Lucien B. Hamilton IVDOB: 1-1-02

7635 Chad Drive # D

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance  Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Get   substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  Interlock Device.  Consecutive.

Charge:  Hit & Run Driving

Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. Each count.

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Security

Sentence: 30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

D’Quinton D. JacksonDOB: 9-13-92

12456 Maple Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Disturbing the Peace Sentence:110 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Nicholas R. MisitaDOB: 11-4-95

229 Ramblewood Drive

Lafayette, LA 70508

Charge:  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

Charge:  Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Sentence: 3 days parish jail.  Credit for time served

 

Larry C. PorterDOB: 4-12-83

915 Avenue A

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Violation of Protective Order

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Credit for time served.  

 

Saul Rodriguez-AvilezDOB: 4-3-70

2575 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Concurrent.

Charge:  Improper Lane Usage Operating a Vehicle Without a Drivers License, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicle

Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. Each count

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.