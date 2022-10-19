District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Brian K. Andrus
DOB: 8-4-86
5881 Churchpoint Highway Rayne, LA 70578
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 5 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Lester Brown Jr.DOB: 11-14-76
12456 Maple Street Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Entry or Remaining After Forbidden
Sentence: 100 days parish jail. Credit for time served. No contact with victim.
Trajan T. ButlerDOB: 10-3-98
27030 Bradyln
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 100 fine, $162 court cost.
Christian CantyDOB: 8-6-96
3407 Utah Beach Court
Spring, TX 77388
Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence: 100 fine, $162 court cost.
James Norbert Chustz DOB: 11-14-76
12823 Lorio Diary Erwinville, LA 70729
Charge: Entry or Remaining After Forbidden (2 Counts)
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. 1 year bench probation.
Travian ClaiborneDOB: 1-1-02
8102 Tuscaloosa Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Gross Littering
Sentence: 900 fine, $162 court cost.
Lucien B. Hamilton IV
DOB: 1-1-02
7635 Chad Drive # D
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $312 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Credit for time served.Consecutive.
Charge: Speeding 56/45
Sentence: 5 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Lucien B. Hamilton IVDOB: 1-1-02
7635 Chad Drive # D
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock Device. Consecutive.
Charge: Hit & Run Driving
Operating a Vehicle While License Suspended/Revoked/Cancelled
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Each count.
Charge: Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Security
Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
D’Quinton D. JacksonDOB: 9-13-92
12456 Maple Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Disturbing the Peace Sentence:110 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Nicholas R. MisitaDOB: 11-4-95
229 Ramblewood Drive
Lafayette, LA 70508
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Failure to Stop at Stop Sign
Sentence: 3 days parish jail. Credit for time served
Larry C. PorterDOB: 4-12-83
915 Avenue A
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Violation of Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Credit for time served.
Saul Rodriguez-AvilezDOB: 4-3-70
2575 Gardere Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Charge: Improper Lane Usage Operating a Vehicle Without a Drivers License, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Each count
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.