District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Andre J. Burl DOB: 8-22-87
25350 Pecan Tree Lane
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $267 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Kenneth W. Christian DOB: 4-17-95
4150 72nd Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 7 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Robert A. Cichirilo DOB: 5-16-91
5311 Myrle Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Hunting Without a Resident License
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine. Get valid Hunting
License.
Charge: Hunting Without a Resident Big Game License
Sentence: 60 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.
Charge: Hunting Without a Bow License Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine. Charge: Hunting Without a Resident License Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Hunting Without a Bow License
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Charge: Hunting Wthout a Resident Big Game License
Sentence: 60 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Charge: Hunting or Discharge of Firearms When Prohibited
Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Erin M. Coleman
DOB: 4-21-77
5017 Myrle Street
Addis LA 70710
Charge: Entry on or Remaining After Forbidden
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200
Criminal Court Fund. Do not go back to Victim’s property.
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund.
Franklin Cox DOB: 3-31-89
59015 Martin Luther King Blvd.; Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to
victim.
Markeisha Inez Ellis DOB: 8-5-88
1160 Freeman Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jai!/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention
Randy R. Ellis Jr. DOB: 11-25-76
1160 Freeman Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Anger Management.
Steven C. Finch Jr. DOB: 8-4-82
23180 Short Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Make restitution to victim. Driver’s License suspended for 2 years.
Jennifer N. Kent DOB: 11-26-88
12341 Patricia Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Custodian
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine, $162 court cost.
Johnell L. Lanieu DOB: 1-4-65
5793 Belaire Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Javeal Jamar McCoy DOB: 4-17-95
4456 Cherrywood Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a mon\h supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Keagan Menard DOB: 5-14-92
10433 Rosedale Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Disturbing The Peace
Sentence: 6 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Scott T. Moore DOB: 11-6-64
12702 Section Road Ext.
Port Allen, LA 70760
Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special
condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350
Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve
8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community
service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and
treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.
Joshua M. Rivers DOB: 9-23-88
28720 Barrow Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Theft under $1,000
Sentence: 60 days parish jail. Credit for time served
Bryan Robinson DOB: 10-18-89
2505 Main Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Dequante A. Smith DOB: 9-15-87
6242 South River Road # 31
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse
Intervention.
Tiara Thibeaux DOB: 9-7-97
932 North Jefferson
Port Allen, LA 70760
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Lester C. Williams Jr. DOB: 8-22-84
2948 Lydia Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Driver’s
License suspended for 2 years
Emily E. Willis
3030 Valley Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)
DOB: 2-15-86
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund
District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Thursday, April 15,2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentence accordingly:
Ashleigh Lynn Gazes DOB: 5-5-87
25350 Pecan Tree Lane
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250
Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.
William Hardie DOB: 10-7-97
224 Chester Street
East Hartford, CT 06108
Charge: Speeding 101/70
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $128 fine, $119 court cost.
Perform 40 hours of community service.
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: Fine $100.00
Ranijia Zhane Harris DOB: 2-22-95
16354 Mockingbird Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70819
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: $200 fine, $167 court cost.
D’Quinton D. Jackson DOB: 9-13-92
3163 Red Hat
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Gerald W. James DOB: 3-31-72
2043 Rosedale Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Entry On or Remaining After Forbidden
Resisting an Officer
Disturbing the Peace
Sentence: 120 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Anthony G. Jones Jr. DOB: 11 -19-97
524 Melissa Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to Random Drug Screens. Early Termination.
Ashley L Lights DOB: 11-15-85
1064 Avenue B
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200
Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse
Intervention. No Firearms.
Jaman Wayne Palmer DOB: 12-18-81
2907 Hood Drive
Southside, AL 39507
Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250
Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Make
restitution to victim.
Cynthia L Parker DOB: 11-2-73
1922 Fourcher Street
New Orleans, LA 70115
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention. No Firearms.
Johnell L Lanieu DOB: 1-4-65
5793 Belaire Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse
Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight
hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Antonio Deon Wiggins DOB: 4-16-78
1424 Cardinal Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund Consecutive. Each Count.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
