District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Andre J. Burl                                                               DOB:   8-22-87

25350 Pecan Tree Lane

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $267 court cost, $300

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

 

Kenneth W. Christian                                                  DOB:   4-17-95

4150 72nd Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Charge: Attempted Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:       7 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

 

Robert A. Cichirilo                                                       DOB:   5-16-91

5311 Myrle Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Hunting Without a Resident License

Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine. Get valid Hunting

License.

Charge: Hunting Without a Resident Big Game License

Sentence: 60 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $167 court cost.

Charge: Hunting Without a Bow License Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine. Charge: Hunting Without a Resident License Sentence:       15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

Charge: Hunting Without a Bow License

Sentence:       15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Charge: Hunting Wthout a Resident Big Game License

Sentence:       60 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Charge: Hunting or Discharge of Firearms When Prohibited

Sentence:       30 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

 

Erin M. Coleman      

DOB:   4-21-77

5017 Myrle Street

Addis LA 70710

Charge: Entry on or Remaining After Forbidden

Sentence:        6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200

Criminal Court Fund. Do not go back to Victim’s property.

Charge: Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Franklin Cox                                                               DOB:   3-31-89

59015 Martin Luther King Blvd.; Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to

victim.

 

Markeisha Inez Ellis                                                    DOB:   8-5-88

1160 Freeman Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish jai!/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention

 

Randy R. Ellis Jr.                                                        DOB:   11-25-76

1160 Freeman Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Battery

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Anger Management.

 

Steven C. Finch Jr.                                                     DOB:   8-4-82

23180 Short Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:        6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $200

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Make restitution to victim. Driver’s License suspended for 2 years.

 

Jennifer N. Kent                                                         DOB:   11-26-88

12341 Patricia Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Custodian

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $50 fine, $162 court cost.

 

Johnell L. Lanieu                                                         DOB:   1-4-65

5793 Belaire Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

 

Javeal Jamar McCoy                                                  DOB:   4-17-95

4456 Cherrywood Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a mon\h supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

 

Keagan Menard                                                          DOB:   5-14-92

10433 Rosedale Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Disturbing The Peace

Sentence:       6 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

 

Scott T. Moore                                                            DOB:   11-6-64

12702 Section Road Ext.

Port Allen, LA 70760

Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:        1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special

condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350

Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve

8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community

service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and

treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Defer Art. 894.

 

Joshua M. Rivers                                                        DOB:   9-23-88

28720 Barrow Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Theft under $1,000

Sentence:       60 days parish jail. Credit for time served

 

Bryan Robinson                                                          DOB:   10-18-89

2505 Main Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

 

Dequante A. Smith                                                     DOB:   9-15-87

6242 South River Road # 31

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:            Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse

Intervention.

 

Tiara Thibeaux                                                           DOB:   9-7-97

932 North Jefferson

Port Allen, LA 70760

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $262 court cost, $300

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

 

Lester C. Williams Jr.                                                  DOB:   8-22-84

2948 Lydia Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Driver’s

License suspended for 2 years

 

Emily E. Willis

3030 Valley Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)

DOB:   2-15-86

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton, reports that on Thursday, April 15,2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentence accordingly:

 

Ashleigh Lynn Gazes                                                  DOB:   5-5-87

25350 Pecan Tree Lane

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Theft Under $ 1,000

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250

Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.

 

William Hardie                                                            DOB:   10-7-97

224 Chester Street

East Hartford, CT 06108

Charge: Speeding 101/70

Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $128 fine, $119 court cost.

Perform 40 hours of community service.

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:       Fine $100.00

 

Ranijia Zhane Harris                                                   DOB:   2-22-95

16354 Mockingbird Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70819

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:       $200 fine, $167 court cost.

 

D’Quinton D. Jackson                                                 DOB:   9-13-92

3163 Red Hat

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order

Sentence:       6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

 

Gerald W. James                                                        DOB:   3-31-72

2043 Rosedale Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Entry On or Remaining After Forbidden

Resisting an Officer

Disturbing the Peace

Sentence:       120 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

 

Anthony G. Jones Jr.                                                  DOB:   11 -19-97

524 Melissa Drive

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:       15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to Random Drug Screens. Early Termination.

 

Ashley L Lights                                                          DOB:   11-15-85

1064 Avenue B

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse

Intervention. No Firearms.

 

Jaman Wayne Palmer                                                DOB:   12-18-81

2907 Hood Drive

Southside, AL 39507

Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250

Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Make

restitution to victim.

 

Cynthia L Parker                                                        DOB:   11-2-73

1922 Fourcher Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery - 1st Offense - Household Member

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention. No Firearms.

 

Johnell L Lanieu                                                        DOB:   1-4-65

5793 Belaire Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300

Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

 

Antonio Deon Wiggins                                                DOB:   4-16-78

1424 Cardinal Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Charge: Violation of a Protective Order (2 Counts)

Sentence:       6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund   Consecutive. Each Count.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.