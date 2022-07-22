District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Candie Jackson.
DOB:9-9-88
Street Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim. Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Derek J. Lemar.DOB:8-17-78
1724 Rev. Manuel
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost,$50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Substance Abuse Evaluation and Treatment. Charge: Simple Assault Sentence: 90 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Remaining After Forbidden
Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication Misuse of 911 System Sentence:30 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Saniah RobinsonDOB:11-6-99
4250 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence:15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
William B. AultDOB:4-7-63
15354 Joor Road
Zachary, LA 70791
Charge: Resisting an Officer
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Charge: Failure to Dim Headlights Sentence: $23 fine, $124 court cost.
Tyler S. CooleyDOB:4-2-87
334 Avenue C
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphrnalia
Careless Operation
Sentence: 8 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Gerald Green Sr.DOB:8-28-64
2024 Elder Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Charge: Drag Racing
Sentence:10 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year bench probation. Special condition pay$175 fine.
Charge: Careless OperationSentence:$150 fine, $119 court cost.
Phillip G. Hayes DOB:8-17-84
1203 Jason Drive
Denham Springs, LA 70726 Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Kameron L. Hubbard. DOB:7-27-02
2182 Woodland Court
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Criminal Trespassing
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Cruz P. HulbertDOB:11-24-98
4637 Highway 68
Jackson, LA 70748
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Charge: Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000 Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspended.
Trevis Paul HutchinsonDOB:1-1-96
8649 St. Paul Street
New Roads, LA 70760
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $100 criminal court fund.
Stafford C. JonesDOB:9-25-87
58674 Meriam Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Flight From an Officer
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Submit to Random Drug Screens.
Sarah V. KeownDOB:6-18-81
2711 Simcoe Street
Lafayette, LA 70501
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Richard D. PerryDOB:1-16-60
3734 South Riverview # 32 Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Criminal Trespassing Resisting an Officer Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund
Charles L. PriceDOB:2-28-57
401 West Vermillion
Lafayette, LA 70501
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense
Sentence 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Adam S. RavagaliaDOB:8-26-83
14316 Thorn Briar Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70817
Charge: Soliciting For Prostitution Sentence:6 months parish jail suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Rekisha R. ReedDOB:6-27-77
1005 Progress Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Resisting an Officer With Violence
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each Count. Credit for time served
Terrance D. RichardsonDOB:8-22-69
1228 Rev. Manuel
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Misrepresentation During Booking
Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $50 Criminal Court Fund.
Chelsea RoddyDOB:11-9-96
6864 Merrydale Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70812
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get
substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Marc M. RousselDOB:10-28-81
4884 Trial Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Destiny N. SeldersDOB:1-29-99
12235 Kingston Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Aliyah SpringerDOB:6-9-01
2230 South Winterville
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $100 criminal court fund.
Jaleial K. TaylorDOB:12-16-03
9032 Winding Lake Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Charge: Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
Cordias WalkerDOB:8-6-90
7069 Sunset Loop
Addis, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – First Offense - Spouse Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention. Credit for time served.
Frederick D.
Washington
DOB:9-27-90
2812 Highway 415
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
