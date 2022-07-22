District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Candie Jackson.

DOB:9-9-88

Street Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Theft < $1,000

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee.  Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution to victim. Charge:  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Derek J. Lemar.DOB:8-17-78

1724 Rev. Manuel

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Simple Battery

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee.  Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost,$50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Substance Abuse Evaluation and Treatment. Charge:  Simple Assault Sentence:  90 days parish jail.   Credit for time served. Charge:  Remaining After Forbidden

Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication Misuse of 911 System Sentence:30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Saniah RobinsonDOB:11-6-99

4250 Blount Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana Sentence:15 days  parish jail.  Credit for time served. 

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

William B. AultDOB:4-7-63

15354 Joor Road

Zachary, LA 70791

Charge:  Resisting an Officer

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. 

 Charge:  Failure to Dim Headlights Sentence:  $23 fine, $124 court cost.

 

Tyler S. CooleyDOB:4-2-87

334 Avenue C

Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Possession of Drug Paraphrnalia

Careless Operation

 Sentence: 8 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Gerald Green Sr.DOB:8-28-64

2024 Elder Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Charge:  Drag Racing

Sentence:10 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year bench probation. Special condition pay$175 fine.  

Charge:  Careless OperationSentence:$150 fine, $119 court cost.

 

Phillip G. Hayes DOB:8-17-84

1203 Jason Drive

 Denham Springs, LA 70726 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation  with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour  days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Kameron L. Hubbard. DOB:7-27-02

2182 Woodland Court

Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Criminal Trespassing

 Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Cruz P. HulbertDOB:11-24-98

4637 Highway 68

Jackson, LA 70748

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $262 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve  8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community  service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

Charge:  Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000 Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspended. 

Trevis Paul HutchinsonDOB:1-1-96

8649 St. Paul Street

New Roads, LA 70760

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $100 fine, $100 criminal court fund.

 

Stafford C. JonesDOB:9-25-87

58674 Meriam Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Flight From an Officer

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Submit to Random Drug Screens.

 

Sarah V. KeownDOB:6-18-81

2711 Simcoe Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Richard D. PerryDOB:1-16-60

3734 South Riverview # 32 Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Criminal Trespassing   Resisting an Officer Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund

 

Charles L. PriceDOB:2-28-57

401 West Vermillion

Lafayette, LA 70501

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense 

Sentence 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. 

 

Adam S. RavagaliaDOB:8-26-83

14316 Thorn Briar Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

 Charge:  Soliciting For Prostitution Sentence:6 months parish jail suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Rekisha R. ReedDOB:6-27-77

1005 Progress Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Resisting an Officer With Violence

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Each Count.  Credit for time served

 

Terrance D. RichardsonDOB:8-22-69

1228 Rev. Manuel

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Misrepresentation During Booking

 Sentence: 90 days parish jail suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $50 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Chelsea RoddyDOB:11-9-96

6864 Merrydale Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight  hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get 

substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Marc M. RousselDOB:10-28-81

4884 Trial Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Destiny N. SeldersDOB:1-29-99

12235 Kingston Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana 

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Aliyah SpringerDOB:6-9-01

2230 South Winterville

Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $100 fine, $100 criminal court fund.

 

Jaleial K. TaylorDOB:12-16-03

9032 Winding Lake Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

 Charge:  Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription    

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:  $100 fine, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Cordias WalkerDOB:8-6-90

7069 Sunset Loop

Addis, LA 70767

 Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – First Offense - Spouse Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.  Credit for time served.

 

Frederick D. 

Washington

DOB:9-27-90

2812 Highway 415

Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana 

Sentence:  $100 fine, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund

 

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

 

