District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Delintre D. CalaisDOB:6-16-93

200 Melissa Drive

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. 

 Charge:  Improper Lane Usage 

Sentence:5 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Lashawanda R. GibsonDOB:4-28-81

12437 Maple Street

Erwinville, LA 70729

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. 

 

Corey W. PeoplesDOB:10-7-70

101 Peach Tree Road

Rockmart, GA 30153 Charge:  Hit & Run Driving Sentence:120 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. 

Charge:  Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence: 30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

Charge:  Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles Sentence: 30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  No Seat Belt Sentence:5 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Without a Driver’s License Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Kevin B. ReviereDOB:5-29-81

12333 South Palmer Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Less Than $1,000

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution to victim.

 

Jacorey S. Rineheart

DOB:5-21-92

4685 Aubrey Anne Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge:  Criminal Trespassing

Sentence: $150 fine.

 

Nolan J. WaguespackDOB:1-2-81

20025 Daniel Lane

Plaquemine, LA 70764

:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Travis WashingtonDOB:7-24-84

2022 Lobdell Highway # 1 Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Entry On Or Remaining In Places Or Land After Being Forbidden Sentence:120 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Sedgewich T. YoungDOB:5-25-77

3874 Platt Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Friday, March 11, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced

accordingly:

 

Raymond BattisteDOB:5-26-98

773 West Roosevelt

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana Sentence:15 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $162 court cost.  Early termination. 

 

Jonathan D. BattonDOB:6-18-86

5091 Bardwell Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 

 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend  Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Terry A. Bell IIDOB:4-3-72

500 Okechobee Avenue

Bogalusa, LA 70427

 Charge:  Hit & Run Drivng  Sentence:90 days parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month  supervision fee.  Special condition $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Surety Sentence:$750 fine. Charge:  Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 Sentence: $150 fine, $119 court cost.

 

Eric FranklinDOB:10-2-83

1201 North Foster Drive # 116 Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination. Charge:  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  

 

Kelly B. HernandezDOB:4-20-92

16381 Pailette Street

Prairieville, LA 70769

 Charge:  Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Duane T. JosephDOB:6-22-03

862 North 11th Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Theft Under $1,000

Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Magan N. LandryDOB:11-11-85

4500 Sherwood Commons # 11014

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Charge:  Disturbing the Peace 

Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.

 

Matthew T. LeroyDOB:1-10-94

38635 Highway 75

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

Fabian Puebla-MondragonDOB:1-20-90

5701 Lindsay Street

Houston, TX 77023

Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact  Panel.

Charge:  Improper Lane Usage 

Sentence: 50 fine.

 

Andre C. YorkisonDOB:9-18-66

2040 Lafiton Lane # 40

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Disturbing the Peace

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Stephanie A. ZeringueDOB:12-4-86

8757 Andre Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Inciting Prostitution

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

 

