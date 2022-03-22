District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Delintre D. CalaisDOB:6-16-93
200 Melissa Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Improper Lane Usage
Sentence:5 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Lashawanda R. GibsonDOB:4-28-81
12437 Maple Street
Erwinville, LA 70729
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Corey W. PeoplesDOB:10-7-70
101 Peach Tree Road
Rockmart, GA 30153 Charge: Hit & Run Driving Sentence:120 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles Sentence: 30 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: No Seat Belt Sentence:5 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Operating a Vehicle Without a Driver’s License Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Kevin B. ReviereDOB:5-29-81
12333 South Palmer Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Less Than $1,000
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Make restitution to victim.
Jacorey S. Rineheart
DOB:5-21-92
4685 Aubrey Anne Drive
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Criminal Trespassing
Sentence: $150 fine.
Nolan J. WaguespackDOB:1-2-81
20025 Daniel Lane
Plaquemine, LA 70764
: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Travis WashingtonDOB:7-24-84
2022 Lobdell Highway # 1 Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Entry On Or Remaining In Places Or Land After Being Forbidden Sentence:120 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Sedgewich T. YoungDOB:5-25-77
3874 Platt Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Friday, March 11, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced
accordingly:
Raymond BattisteDOB:5-26-98
773 West Roosevelt
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence:15 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $162 court cost. Early termination.
Jonathan D. BattonDOB:6-18-86
5091 Bardwell Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312
court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Terry A. Bell IIDOB:4-3-72
500 Okechobee Avenue
Bogalusa, LA 70427
Charge: Hit & Run Drivng Sentence:90 days parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Charge: Operating a Vehicle Not Covered by Surety Sentence:$750 fine. Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: $150 fine, $119 court cost.
Eric FranklinDOB:10-2-83
1201 North Foster Drive # 116 Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination. Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Sentence: 15 days parish jail.
Kelly B. HernandezDOB:4-20-92
16381 Pailette Street
Prairieville, LA 70769
Charge: Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Duane T. JosephDOB:6-22-03
862 North 11th Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft Under $1,000
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Criminal Court Fund.
Magan N. LandryDOB:11-11-85
4500 Sherwood Commons # 11014
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Disturbing the Peace
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Matthew T. LeroyDOB:1-10-94
38635 Highway 75
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Fabian Puebla-MondragonDOB:1-20-90
5701 Lindsay Street
Houston, TX 77023
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Charge: Improper Lane Usage
Sentence: 50 fine.
Andre C. YorkisonDOB:9-18-66
2040 Lafiton Lane # 40
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Disturbing the Peace
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Stephanie A. ZeringueDOB:12-4-86
8757 Andre Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Inciting Prostitution
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
