District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, August 4, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Kristina Ann AndrewsDOB:10-16-93
1621 Bay Club Drive
Houston, TX 77586
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While IntoxicatedSentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend SubstancAbuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Qiandra Yeishelle BennettDOB:10-6-83
3992 South River Road
Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine.
Arman C. BrownDOB:5-24-02
13136 Briar Grove Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Charge: Speeding 100/55 Sentence:$240 fine, $124 court cost.
Marty CollinsDOB:6-2-65
11941 Parkland Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic AbuseIntervention. Credit for time served. Early termination.
Corey J. DelafosseDOB:11-1-94
12250 South Palmer Lane
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Jeremy J. GnagieDOB:4-9-87
6088 Byron Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Charge: Operating a Vehicle While Under Suspension for Cert Prior Offenses
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Charge: Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence:30 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Michael W. Hutchinson DOB:3-13-94
76935 Gum Street
Grosse Tete, LA 70740
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence:$200 fine, $167 court cost.
D’Quinton D. JacksonDOB:9-13-92
3163 Red Hat
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member Resisting an Officer
Interfering with Emergency Communication
Sentence:6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.
Jacqueline JohnsonDOB:6-12-87
10557 Section Road # 16
Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $75 fine, $162 court cost. Early termination
James E. Johnson IIIDOB:10-24-00
9197 Fontaine Road
Maringouin, LA 70757
Charge: Possession of Marijuana Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Early termination.
Christopher P. JonesDOB:8-7-76
708 Azalea Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Theft < $1,000 (2 counts)
Simple Battery
Sentence:
6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month
supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $162 court cost, $300
Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Concurrent.
Fred Lee IVDOB:9-5-93
12623 Lorio Dairy Road
Lakeland, LA 70752
Charge: Attempted Theft < $1,000
Sentence 90 days parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Do not return to victim’s property.
Kendrick J. LockettDOB:8-9-83
6846 Section Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $75 fine, $162 court cost. Early termination
Lawrence A. PughDOB:12-16-92
23952 Harmason Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Simple Battery (2 counts) Resisting an Officer (2 Counts)
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Concurrent. Angermanagement.
Herman H. RobersonDOB:10-1-82
9967 Sunny Cline Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member (2 Counts) Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Brandon T. St. RomainDOB:7-6-85
11632 East Subdivision Road
Port Allen, LA 70764
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence:10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Shawn S. Turner Jr.DOB:10-4-94
246 Pacific Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70114
Charge: Sale, Distribution or Possession of Legend Drug Without Prescription
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine.
Hubert E. Whitfield Jr.DOB:12-1-99
3565 Burbon Street
Jackson, LA 70748
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.