District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, August 4, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Kristina Ann AndrewsDOB:10-16-93

1621 Bay Club Drive

Houston, TX 77586

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While IntoxicatedSentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a monthsupervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend SubstancAbuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Getsubstance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.

 

Qiandra Yeishelle BennettDOB:10-6-83

3992 South River Road

Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Possession of Marijuana 

Sentence:  $100 fine.

 

Arman C. BrownDOB:5-24-02

13136 Briar Grove Avenue Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Charge:  Speeding 100/55 Sentence:$240 fine, $124 court cost. 

Marty CollinsDOB:6-2-65

11941 Parkland Drive

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Domestic AbuseIntervention.  Credit for time served.  Early termination.

 

Corey J. DelafosseDOB:11-1-94

12250 South Palmer Lane

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft < $1,000

Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Jeremy J. GnagieDOB:4-9-87

6088 Byron Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  Charge:  Operating a Vehicle While Under Suspension for Cert Prior Offenses

Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 Charge:  Careless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence:30 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Michael W. Hutchinson DOB:3-13-94

76935 Gum Street

Grosse Tete, LA 70740

Charge:  Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 Sentence:$200 fine, $167 court cost. 

 

D’Quinton D. JacksonDOB:9-13-92

3163 Red Hat

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member Resisting an Officer

Interfering with Emergency Communication

Sentence:6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  Concurrent.

 

Jacqueline JohnsonDOB:6-12-87

10557 Section Road # 16

Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $75 fine, $162 court cost.  Early termination

 

James E. Johnson IIIDOB:10-24-00

9197 Fontaine Road

Maringouin, LA 70757

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana Sentence:  6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  Early termination.

 

Christopher P. JonesDOB:8-7-76

708 Azalea Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Theft < $1,000 (2 counts)

Simple Battery

Sentence:

6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month

supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $162 court cost, $300

Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund.  Concurrent.

 

Fred Lee IVDOB:9-5-93

12623 Lorio Dairy Road

Lakeland, LA 70752

Charge:  Attempted Theft < $1,000

Sentence 90 days parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Do not return to victim’s  property.

 

Kendrick J. LockettDOB:8-9-83

6846 Section Road 

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent of Legal Guardian

Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $75 fine, $162 court cost.  Early termination

 

Lawrence A. PughDOB:12-16-92

23952 Harmason Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge:  Simple Battery (2 counts)   Resisting an Officer (2 Counts)

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Concurrent.  Angermanagement.

 

Herman H. RobersonDOB:10-1-82

9967 Sunny Cline Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member (2 Counts) Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1,000

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  Credit for time served.  

 

Brandon T. St. RomainDOB:7-6-85

11632 East Subdivision Road

Port Allen, LA 70764

Charge:  Simple Battery

Sentence:10 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Shawn S. Turner Jr.DOB:10-4-94

246 Pacific Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70114

Charge:  Sale, Distribution or Possession of Legend Drug Without Prescription

Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence: $100 fine.

 

Hubert E. Whitfield Jr.DOB:12-1-99

3565 Burbon Street

Jackson, LA 70748

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:  $100 fine.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.