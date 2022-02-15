District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Amber N. CuevasDOB:11-25-92
2007 Crane Street
Slidell, LA 70460
Charge: Theft < $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Make Restitution. Have no contact with the victim.
Jada M. DavisDOB:12-28-97
3966 Louisiana Avenue Parkway
New Orleans, LA 70125
Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Persons Under 17 Sentence:40 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Charge: Following Too Closely Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Equipment
Sentence: 3 days parish jail. Each Count. Credit for time served. Charge: Operating a Vehicle Without a Driver’s License
Sentence: 10 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Janique GonzalezDOB:2-8-02
774 South 18th Street
Newark, NJ 07103-1050
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost. Attend MADD Impact Panel.
Lazarus C. RichardDOB:3-24-87
2263 General Lee Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.
Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Charge: Carless Operation
Sentence: $150 fine.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge
Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.