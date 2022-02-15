District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Amber N. CuevasDOB:11-25-92

2007 Crane Street

Slidell, LA 70460

 Charge:  Theft < $1,000

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Make Restitution.  Have  no contact with the victim.

 

Jada M. DavisDOB:12-28-97

3966 Louisiana Avenue Parkway

New Orleans, LA 70125

Charge:  Possession of Marijuana

 Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Illegal Use of CDS in Presence of Persons Under 17 Sentence:40 months parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

 Sentence: 15 days parish jail.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Following Too Closely  Operating a Vehicle Without Proper Equipment

Sentence: 3 days parish jail.  Each Count.  Credit for time served. Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Without a Driver’s License

Sentence: 10 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Janique GonzalezDOB:2-8-02

774 South 18th Street

Newark, NJ 07103-1050

 Charge:  Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

 Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost. Attend MADD Impact Panel.

 

Lazarus C. RichardDOB:3-24-87

2263 General Lee Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated

 Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours.  1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  

Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel. Charge:  Carless Operation

 Sentence: $150 fine.

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge

Parish

