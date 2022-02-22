District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, February 10, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jamarkus L. AntoineDOB:1-24-00
58248 Main Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles
Possession of Firearm on Premises of Alcoholic Beverage
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. Each Count. 1 year supervised probation
with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.
Mark A. ArmoneyDOB:8-11-74
669 California Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation
with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $250 fine, $162 courtcost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Counseling.
Feather J. HallDOB:2-16-82
669 California Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Battery
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Domestic Abuse Counseling.
Christopher Michael Huckaby DOB:5-19-92
1513 Brtiar Ridge Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Charge: Resisting an Officer By Flight
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $120 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Charge: Improper Lane Usage
Sentence: 3 days parish jail.
Willie Jones Jr.DOB:3-5-66
331 Atchafalaya Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $200 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Kirtland J. KingDOB:3-20-73
1534 Highway 190 West
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Interlock device.
Jonathan L. LangloisDOB:2-14-88
5154 Ballards Lane
Jarreau, LA 70749
Charge: Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost.
Felicia L. LottDOB:4-3-89
12224 Patricia Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Simple Cruelty to Animals (2 Counts)
Sentence: 90 days parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 criminal court fund. Make Restitution.
Jacalix C. LundyDOB:2-14-88
4423 Raleigh Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Charge: Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication
Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost. Early termination.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.