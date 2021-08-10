District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jonah CollinsDOB:3-23-97
4918 Poydras Bayou DrivePort Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Battery of a Police Officer
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for times served
David Eugene
McKinney Jr.DOB:2-11-84
8049 C Florida Blvd.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: $200 fine, $167 court cost.
Charge: Speeding 91/55
Sentence: $168 fine, 124 court cost.
Brandon T. RankinDOB:3-15-89
1231 Laurel Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: 15 days parish jail. Credit for time served.
Carl SullivanDOB:6-24-68
5037 Breckenridge AvenueBaton Rouge, LA 70805
Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
