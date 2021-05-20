District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, May 6, 2021, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Michael Ardoin DOB:12-20-67

6937 Highway 190 West

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge:  Charge:  Domestic Abuse Battery – 1st Offense – Household Member   

Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.

 

Asyan B. ButlerDOB:2-16-01

1315 Maryland Avenue

 Port Allen, LA 70767

 Charge:  Illegal Carrying of Weapons Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Darrell E. CarterDOB:5-16-91

1312 Maryland Street

 Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle  Sentence:$200 fine.  

 Charge:  Operating a Vehicle Without a License Sentence:$30 fine, $117 court cost.

 

Brian P. ChristianDOB:6-24-84

8624 Newfield Livonia, LA 70757 Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:90 days parish jail.  Credit for time served.

 

Leon CoussainDOB:3-31-89

42462 Callier Drive

Ponchatoula, LA 70454 Charge:  Attempted Possession of Marijuana Sentence:$100 fine, $162 court cost, $50 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Samuel DerasDOB:2-16-78

1723 Dixon Blvd.

 Cocoa, FL 32922 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300   Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse  Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight  hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Tony A. GrimDOB:10-12-57

1737 La Annie # 37

Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Charge:  Attempted Possession of Stolen Things Sentence: 3months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, 

 

$100 Criminal Court Fund. 

 

Andre G. JackDOB:3-2-74

5845 Flynn Road

Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated – Second Offense Sentence:6 months parish jail.  2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse   Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform forty (40) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  Interlock device for 6 months.. Charge:  Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence:$200 fine.

 

Mark JonesDOB:10-18-68

708 Azalea Street

 Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Disturbing the Peace  Sentence:$100 fine, $162 court cost. Charge:  Attempted Possession of Marijuana

 Sentence: $100 fine, $50 Criminal Court Fund.

 

Windom Lynn Lemoine Jr.DOB:7-22-88

3051 LA 1 South # 117

 Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:3 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $150  Criminal Court Fund.  

Adam A. RodneyDOB:5-10-47

8618 St. Romain Road

 Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Simple Cruelty to Animals (3 Counts) Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100  Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.  Do not possess any animals.  

 

Ashley A. ScottDOB:3-10-85

2355 Maryland Street

 Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:3 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Travis Bertrell SmithDOB:2-28-98

6151 Crestway Avenue.

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Charge:  Battery of a Dating Partner Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, 

$200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Domestic Abuse Intervention.

 

Brandon J. SuggsDOB:3-28-84

17129 Kinchen Road

 Livingston, LA 70754 Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:3 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Terrione R. ThomasDOB:3-25-95

2505 Main Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Charge:  Simple Battery Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $162 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Willie C. Walker Jr.DOB:1-10-74

1446 Plantation

Port Allen, LA 70760

 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $300  Indigent Defender Fund, $350 Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight 

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Matthew J. Walters.DOB:10-28-93

8060 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767 Charge:  Driving While Intoxicated Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $312 court cost, $350  Criminal Court Fund.  Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.  Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.  MADD Impact Panel.  

 

Derrick WatsonDOB:6-26-78

217 Leslie Street

Houma, LA 70360 Charge:  Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence: 90 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a  month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund 

Carlton S. WilliamsDOB:12-21-72

6702 Bayou Sara Way

St. Francisville, LA 70775 Charge:  Attempted Theft Under $1,000 Sentence:90 days parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100  Criminal Court Fund.  Make restitution to victim.

 

Carl J. WilsonDOB:7-17-62

12254 La Margie Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Charge:  Simple Battery Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended.  1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.  

 

Tony Clayton

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

