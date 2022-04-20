District Attorney Tony Clayton. Reports That on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Derek J. Lemar.DOB:8-17-78
1726 Rev. Manuel
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Disturbing the Peace Resisting an Officer with Violence
Sentence: 4 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Jerry M. ValentineDOB:4-12-66
13486 Bayou Grand South
Gonzales, LA 70737
Charge: Aggravated Assault Illegal Possession of Stolen Things Less Than $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Samuel C. Ward, Jr.DOB:9-28-78
2028 Fairview Drive
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Discharge of a Firearm From Public Road
Sentence: $50 fine.
Charge: Hunting Without a Resident License
Sentence: $100 fine.
District Attorney Tony Clayton. reports that on Thursday, April 7, 2022, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Dechana BakerDOB:11-3-87
7462 B Section Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent (2 Counts) Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $162 court cost. Perform 40 hours of community service. Early termination.
Sebastian M. BessieDOB:12-8-69
10787 Fieldcrest Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Charge: Theft Less Than $1,000
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a . Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund.
Jalen CayetteDOB:5-26-00
115 Burns Drive
Donaldsonville, LA 70346Charge: Possession of Marijuana
Sentence: $100 fine, $200 Indigent Defender Fund.
Megan C. DaigreDOB:4-16-88
7521 Bradley Court
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Matthew W. DellucciDOB:3-27-92
5217 Choctaw Road
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Sentence: $100 fine.
Matthew G. DuncanDOB:6-22-03
619 Louisiana Street
New Roads, LA 7076
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence:6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 amonth supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $262 court cost, $250Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance AbuseDriver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eighhour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Francisco Padilla-HernandezDOB:10-09-79
120 Des Jacques Road
Lafayette, LA 70506
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail suspend all but 48 hours. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Willis W. Perritt Jr.DOB:9-28-89
38635 Highway 75
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund
Janeyrian Aeriell RobertDOB:4-22-96
5532 Flynn Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $25 fine, $162 court cost. Perform 40 hours of community service.
Johnathan L. StaggDOB:11-28-76
12217 Warfield Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence:6 months parish jail suspend all but 10 days. 2 years supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.
Ashley TheriotDOB:4-22-85
2405 Allene Street
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $50 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund
Tony Clayton
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
